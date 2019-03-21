Ad Hoc Announcement: CORESTATE appoints Lars Schnidrig as its new Chief Executive Officer and extends management contract with Thomas Landschreiber - management structure sustainably aligned

Press Releases of 03/21/2019

CORESTATE appoints Lars Schnidrig as its new Chief Executive Officer and extends management contract with Thomas Landschreiber - management structure sustainably aligned

The Supervisory Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. ('CORESTATE') today appointed Lars Schnidrig Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company for a four-year term effective April 1, 2019. The 46-year-old former Chief Financial Officer holds the position of CEO and Chairman of the Management Board on an interim basis since 31 December 2018.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board is extending the appointment of Thomas Landschreiber as Chief Investment Officer for another three years. With this step, the management structure of the Group is being sustainably aligned. From now on, Lars Schnidrig will be responsible for the strategic direction of the CORESTATE Group and, among other topics, for the central areas of M&A, Finance, Investor Relations, Legal Affairs and Human Resources. Thomas Landschreiber will continue to be in charge of the Group's operating business, focusing on equity raising and investment management.



