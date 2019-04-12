Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Corestate Capital Holding SA    CCAP   LU1296758029

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA

(CCAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ad Hoc Announcement: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. resolves on implementation of second tranche of announced share buy-back programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 03:18pm EDT
Back to overview

Press Releases of 04/12/2019

Publication of inside information pursuant to article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
SIMULTANEOUS PUBLICATION CORRESPONDING TO ARTICLE 5 (1) (A) OF REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014 AND ARTICLE 2 (1) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. resolves on implementation of second tranche of announced share buy-back programme

  • Implementation of second tranche from 15 April 2019 to (and including) 25 April 2019 with a price ranging between EUR 36.17 and EUR 39.98 within the scope of the share buy-back programme resolved
  • Buy-back programme for up to 500,000 shares with a term from 1 April 2019 to and including 25 April 2019
  • Share buy-back to be effected over the stock exchange (XETRA-trading of the Frankfurt stock exchange)

Luxembourg, 12 April 2019 - The management board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. with its registered office in Luxembourg, ISIN LU1296758029 (the 'Company') resolved on 1 April 2019, with the consent of the supervisory board, to make use of the authorisation to purchase treasury shares as resolved by the annual general meeting of the Company on 27 April 2018 and to purchase up to 500,000 treasury shares in the period from 1 April 2019 to (and including) 25 April 2019. The share buy-back programme was divided into one or two tranches. The first tranche covered the period from 1 April 2019 up to and including 12 April 2019. In line with the authorisation granted by the general meeting, repurchased shares must be purchased at a price not exceeding or falling short of the market price per repurchased share as prevailing on the trading day immediately preceding the buy-back resolution of the management board by more than 5%. The maximum aggregate purchase price for which treasury shares are to be purchased by CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. within the scope of the share buy-back programme of 1 April 2019 is up to EUR 18,505,000 (without ancillary acquisition costs). The share buy-back will be effected over the stock exchange (XETRA-trading of the Frankfurt stock exchange).
The management board today resolved, with the consent of the supervisory board, to implement a second tranche within the scope of the share buy-back programme. For this tranche running from 15 April 2019 to (and including) 25 April 2019, the Company has fixed the buy-back price, based on the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share in XETRA trading on 11 April 2019, to be between EUR 36.17 and EUR 39.98 per share.
The share buy-back will be implemented by a credit institution. The credit institution for this purpose will make its decisions on the timing of the share purchase independently and without being influenced by the Company. In addition, the bank has in particular undertaken to comply with the conditions for trading of article 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Under these conditions, shares may, among other things, not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid existing at the time of the purchase on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. Moreover, the number of shares to be purchased on any day must not exceed 25% of the average daily volume of shares traded on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out. The average volume of shares traded results from the average daily trading volume in the 20 trading days preceding the specific day of purchase. Buy-back orders will only be placed during continuous trading and not in the context of auction phases, and orders existing at the beginning of an auction phase will not be changed during this phase.
To the extent required and legally permitted, the share buy-back process may be suspended and recommenced at any time.
The treasury shares will be repurchased for legally permitted purposes. The Company intends in particular to use the repurchased treasury shares as acquisition currency for external growth.
Information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme will be reported in a manner meeting the requirements of article 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than after the seventh daily market session following the execution of a transaction and published on the Company's website under www.ir.corestate-capital.com.
IR Contact
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets
T: +49 69 3535630106 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com

Share

Disclaimer

Corestate Capital Holding SA published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 19:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING
03:18pAD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT : Corestate Capital Holding S.A. resolves on implementation ..
PU
02:15pCORESTATE CAPITAL : S.A. resolves on implementation of second tranche of announc..
EQ
04/10CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/04CORESTATE CAPITAL : acquires further value-add commercial property in Munich
PU
04/01AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT : CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. resolves on share buy-back ..
PU
04/01CORESTATE CAPITAL : S.A. resolves on share buy-back programme
EQ
03/29CORESTATE CAPITAL : funds value-add property in Munich with EUR 39m IKB loan
PU
03/21AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT : CORESTATE appoints Lars Schnidrig as its new Chief Executi..
PU
03/21CORESTATE CAPITAL : appoints Lars Schnidrig as its new Chief Executive Officer a..
PU
03/21CORESTATE : Lars Schnidrig new CEO / Supervisory Board to be expanded / Record r..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 272 M
EBIT 2019 149 M
Net income 2019 121 M
Debt 2019 260 M
Yield 2019 6,99%
P/E ratio 2019 6,88
P/E ratio 2020 6,37
EV / Sales 2019 3,96x
EV / Sales 2020 3,53x
Capitalization 818 M
Chart CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Corestate Capital Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 59,4 €
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Schnidrig Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Micha Blattmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Scherrer Chief Operating Officer
Ulrich Plett Member-Supervisory Board
Urs Felder Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA26.40%923
CBRE GROUP28.02%17 237
ZILLOW GROUP INC15.84%7 546
JONES LANG LASALLE INC22.00%7 065
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC27.16%3 985
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG12.51%3 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About