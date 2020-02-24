CORESTATE Capital S A : Dr. Georg Allendorf to be named new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CORESTATE

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel

Dr. Georg Allendorf to be named new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CORESTATE



24.02.2020 / 07:00

DWS Real Estate's former Managing Director to be proposed as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Current Chairman Micha Blattmann steps down as his term comes to an end

Supervisory Board of CORESTATE to be expanded to at least five members

Frankfurt, 24 February, 2020. Former DWS Managing Director Dr. Georg Allendorf will be proposed for election to the Supervisory Board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the SDAX-listed company CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. He will offer himself for Chairmanship of the company's Supervisory Board. The current Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Micha Blattmann, is stepping down from the Board as his statutory term expires.

In addition, the currently four-member Supervisory Board of CORESTATE is to be expanded to include at least one further member. The other candidates, in addition to Georg Allendorf, will be presented to the shareholders at the end of March when the AGM is convened. The AGM of CORESTATE will take place on 29 April, 2020.

Georg Allendorf's candidacy was preceded by a structured search process initiated by the Supervisory Board. "We are very pleased that we have been able to attract such a high-profile candidate for the Supervisory Board in Dr. Georg Allendorf," said Supervisory Board Chairman Micha Blattmann. "Dr. Allendorf is one of the most distinguished German experts on the European real estate markets."

Georg Allendorf has around 30 years of experience in the real estate and asset management industry. Among other roles, he was with Deutsche Asset Management - now DWS Group - for 16 years in various positions, most recently as Managing Director of DWS Real Estate GmbH and Head of Real Estate Europe. Before joining Deutsche Asset Management, he was responsible for the management of the real estate portfolio of R+V Versicherung for four years.

Georg Allendorf is a member of several Supervisory Boards, including DWS Grundbesitz GmbH and DWS Alternatives GmbH. He is also an honorary member of the Board of INREV, a European non-profit organization dedicated to transparency in the real estate sector among other topics, and a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). He was also a member of the Board of the Bundesverband Investment and Asset Management (BVI) for eight years. Georg Allendorf has been working as an independent management consultant since 2019.



IR Contact

Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger

T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400

ir@corestate-capital.com



PR Contact

Jorge Person

T: +49 69 3535630136 / M: +49 162 2632369

jorge.person@corestate-capital.com





About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.: CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with more than EUR 28 billion in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42 offices, e.g. in Frankfurt, London, Paris, Madrid, Zurich and Amsterdam. The company employs around 800 people and is listed in the Prime Standard (SDAX) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information may be found at www.corestate-capital.com.

Forward-looking statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of our company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in our public reports, which are available on our website at www.corestate-capital.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.