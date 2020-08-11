Log in
CORESTATE Capital S A : Financial figures for the first half of 2020 affected by corona crisis – investment markets recover gradually with focus on the fourth quarter

08/11/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

CORESTATE generated aggregated revenues and gains of € 95.6 million (previous year: € 121 million), EBITDA of € 25.9 million (previous year: € 68.9 million) and adjusted net profit of € 11.4 million (previous year: € 47.8 million). These figures reflect the shifts in risk propensity among investors in the transaction market due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated temporary impact on revenues from warehousing, alignment capital and performance-based fees.

Real estate assets under management (AuM), the core business, grew organically by 3.4 percent to € 24.9 billion. Assets under management including non-real-estate assets came to € 28.2 billion as at 30 June 2020. Corestate subsidiary Helvetic Financial Services (HFS) was able to cement its market-leading position in the crisis. The mezzanine fund volume stood at over € 1.3 billion and delivered stable margins and income.

Real estate assets under management (AuM), the core business, grew organically by 3.4 percent to € 24.9 billion. Assets under management including non-real-estate assets came to € 28.2 billion as at 30 June 2020. Corestate subsidiary Helvetic Financial Services (HFS) was able to cement its market-leading position in the crisis. The mezzanine fund volume stood at over € 1.3 billion and delivered stable margins and income.

'The shifts in the market and in client behaviour caused by the crisis are helping us significantly accelerate the changes we had already initiated in our product portfolio,' said Lars Schnidrig, CEO of Corestate. 'Institutional investors in particular are almost exclusively requesting investment opportunities in the Core segments, which is what we now focus on. At the same time, the considerable detrimental impact of the pandemic on our earnings is forcing us to adjust our cost structure. We will simplify our business in certain areas, focus on efficiency and digitalization and want to generate major savings as a result.'

The company has also announced plans to refine and standardise the Group's brand identity and position. The new direction will be accompanied by an even stronger focusing of products on ESG criteria and the further expansion of sales in the DACH region.

Net financial debt stood at € 530 million (previous year: € 607 million) at the end of June and is set to be lowered significantly to under € 400 million in upcoming quarters due to the scheduled placement of co-investments and warehousing assets. The financial leverage ratio, the ratio of net financial liabilities to EBITDA, was at 4.0x at the close of the six-month period. The Company has confirmed the medium-term target corridor of 2.0x to 3.0x based on the planned debt reduction.

Due to the continuing global uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not yet able to publish a detailed financial outlook for the ongoing fiscal year. Especially the risk of a second wave of infections resulting in further unpredictabilities in the market significantly hampers resilient forecasts on potential fees from transactions or income from alignment capital and warehousing. Investors currently show low risk appetite and tend to postpone investment decisions. The company although expects the sentiment to improve in the fourth quarter. Moreover, Corestate anticipates stable revenues from asset and property management and a stable cost base. As soon as reliable planning is feasible, the company will publish a financial outlook for 2020.

Nils Huebener, CIO of Corestate, adds: 'Although we see some signs of a gradual return to normality following the lockdowns in Europe, it remains hard to predict how stable this recovery already is. We believe that the real estate transaction market bottomed out in the second quarter and it is likely that the market will gradually recover over the next months. The pressure towards investments in real estate will intensify in view of the low-interest environment, and we deliver the right products with our tailor-made investment solutions and sustainable asset management competence. This puts us in an excellent position to return to our successful growth path in the foreseeable future.'

Disclaimer

Corestate Capital Holding SA published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 17:02:15 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 241 M 284 M 284 M
Net income 2020 57,6 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
Net Debt 2020 463 M 546 M 546 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,57x
Yield 2020 4,39%
Capitalization 371 M 437 M 437 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,46x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 766
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 35,22 €
Last Close Price 17,42 €
Spread / Highest target 273%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Schnidrig CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Georg Allendorf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Scherrer Chief Operating Officer
Ulrich Plett Member-Supervisory Board
Urs Felder Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.-53.55%437
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.73.61%18 014
CBRE GROUP, INC.-25.97%14 862
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.68.40%7 845
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.71.55%5 804
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.64.37%5 121
