CORESTATE Capital S A : Presentation – Conference Call for Analysts & Investors, 11 August 2020
0
08/11/2020 | 01:13pm EDT
H1-2020 Results
Presentation - Conference Call for Analysts & Investors, 11 August 2020
Lars Schnidrig, CEO & Dr. Kai Klinger, CMO
Glossary
€ = Euro
$ = (US)Dollar
= percentage a = actual acc. = according adj. = adjusted aggr. = aggregated approx. = approximately c(a) = circa
e = expected
(F)Y = (financial) year(s) H = half year(s)
LTM = last twelve months M = month(s)
Q = quarter(s) k = thousand(s) m = million(s) bn = billion(s)
2
Highlights of Q2-2020
Operations Considerably Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic
General market uncertainty and restraints lead to slow-down in RE transactions in April and May, since June markets recover gradually with focus on lower risk-return profiles
Minor organic RE AuM growth in Q2 of +1.2%
Resilient performance in AM & PM and private debt business
Operational pressure on value-add investments esp. in Serviced Apartments and Retail lead to re- valuations and smaller one-off effects in alignment capital
Challenging environment for STAM in Paris
Supervisory Board extended and renewed on virtual AGM with focus on independence, various profiles of competency and diversity
Significant net debt reduction and deleveraging within next 18-24M
