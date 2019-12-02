CORESTATE Capital S A : places a large mixed portfolio of 27 properties across Germany on behalf of a client

Log in
12/02/2019 | 01:05am EST

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal
CORESTATE places a large mixed portfolio of 27 properties across Germany on behalf of a client
02.12.2019 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORESTATE places a large mixed portfolio of 27 properties across Germany on behalf
of a client

  • Successful transaction thanks to CORESTATE's high-performance, full-service real estate platform
  • 27 attractive properties with total rental space of 121,000 m²: 24 high street commercial properties, 2 micro living properties, 1 specialty shopping center
  • CORESTATE offers institutional clients sustainably profitable solutions across the entire real estate value chain

Frankfurt, December 2, 2019. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), a leading independent investment manager for real estate in Europe, has placed a large nationwide mixed real estate portfolio on behalf of a client. The successful sale was made possible by CORESTATE's high-performance, full-service real estate platform, which spans from consulting to transaction management. The transaction comprises 27 properties located all over Germany with total rentable space of approx. 121,000 m² and includes the asset classes micro living, retail park and high street retail. The portfolio has an investment volume in the mid three-digit million range and offers annual rental income of around EUR 17.4 million.

Lars Schnidrig, CEO of CORESTATE: "The successful completion of this demanding transaction reflects the fact that our real estate platform enables us to offer our institutional clients sustainably profitable solutions across the entire real estate value chain. This applies to asset allocation, management and an exit strategy. In particular, we were able to place two micro living properties in top locations. We are continuously expanding our leading European market position in this growing asset class. Thanks to our high level of asset management expertise, we are providing the new institutional investor with an all-round healthy and optimally positioned portfolio."

The mixed portfolio structured by CORESTATE comprises 24 high street commercial properties in top locations in B-cities across Germany, a specialty shopping center in northern Germany with long-term leases and renowned anchor tenants such as EDEKA, toom, Expert, dm and Deichmann, as well as two larger micro living properties in Berlin and Frankfurt. Important features of the portfolio for the investor included a total occupancy rate of around 94% with long-term leases and very good return prospects in the mid-single-digit range over a 10-year period.


Press Contact
Jorge Person
T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369
jorge.person@corestate-capital.com

IR Contact
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com


About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with approximately EUR26 billion in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42 offices, e.g. in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The company employs around 700 people and is listed in the Prime Standard (SDAX) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information may be found at www.corestate-capital.com.


Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of our company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in our public reports, which are available on our website at ir.corestate-capital.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

 


02.12.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 925381

 
End of News DGAP News Service

925381  02.12.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=925381&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
