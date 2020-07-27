CORESTATE Capital S A : subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires office complex in Neuss for a special AIF

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition

Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires office complex in Neuss for a special AIF

Equity capital to be provided by institutional investors via a special AIF

15-year rental agreement with WISAG

High-quality core office property with a sustainable cash flow profile

Frankfurt, July 27, 2020. Hannover Leasing, a subsidiary of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate), has acquired Toshiba's former European headquarters in the city of Neuss. This represents an attractive core office investment for a closed-end special AIF in which a small number of institutional investors are to acquire a stake. WISAG Industrie Service Holding GmbH is the long-term tenant with a lease term of 15 years. Hannover Leasing is responsible for managing the related assets.

"We were able to structure a tailor-made investment solution for our clients based on our excellent regional access to the market. Based on a long-term cash flow profile, our target returns will be between 4.5 and 5 percent, and this in a prospering mixed-use quarter in the top 7 economic region of Düsseldorf," explained Nils Hübener, CIO of Corestate.

The spacious office complex (built in 1990) with 9,700 m² of rental space has been renovated and subjected to extensive modernization measures since 2019. It is located in the Hammfeld industrial park in Neuss, a mixed quarter of commercial and residential buildings that is only a few kilometers from the center of Düsseldorf and in the direct vicinity of one of the largest shopping centers in the region, the Rheinpark-Center. The complete rental space is expected to be handed over to WISAG in the third quarter of 2020.



