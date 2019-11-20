Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.    CCAP   LU1296758029

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.

(CCAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CORESTATE Capital S A : subsidiary Hannover Leasing receives top score in rating from Scope - new office in Amsterdam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 10:35am EST

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Rating
CORESTATE subsidiary Hannover Leasing receives top score in rating from Scope - new office in Amsterdam
20.11.2019 / 16:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORESTATE subsidiary Hannover Leasing receives top score in rating from Scope - new office in Amsterdam

- "A+" for high quality asset management and above-average fund performance

- New office in the Netherlands marks the next step towards internationalization


Frankfurt, November 20, 2019. Hannover Leasing, a subsidiary of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), has received its first assessment from the international rating agency Scope. With "A+", the experts gave it a rating of "very good" and thus the highest of five possible scores.

The fund's performance is said to be "above average," its "very well positioned asset management" is praised and the industry experience of the people involved is highlighted. The quality of the investment processes and risk management "meet high standards".

Lars Schnidrig, CEO of CORESTATE Capital Group: "This once again externally confirms our claim to establish a ground breaking platform and market-leading products for ever larger investors. It isn't for no reason that we have recently acquired several leading new international institutional clients."

Hannover Leasing has also opened a new office in Amsterdam as the next step towards the internationalization of the CORESTATE Group. "We have in-depth and long-standing expertise in the Benelux countries," explains Sebastian Hartrott, Managing Director of Hannover Leasing, "and, with this step, we are following the increasing customer demand for local asset management by Hannover Leasing and attractive investment opportunities in this region." The CORESTATE Group already manages several properties for customers there.

Press Contact
Jorge Person
T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369
jorge.person@corestate-capital.com

IR Contact
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com

About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with more than EUR26 billion in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42 offices, e.g. in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The company employs around 700 people and is listed in the Prime Standard (SDAX) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information may be found at www.corestate-capital.com.


Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of our company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in our public reports, which are available on our website at ir.corestate-capital.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

 


20.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 918071

 
End of News DGAP News Service

918071  20.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=918071&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING
10:35aCORESTATE CAPITAL S A : subsidiary Hannover Leasing receives top score in rating..
EQ
11/18CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : Group bundles residential and commercial expertise and p..
EQ
11/12CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : reports nine month figures with successful business perf..
EQ
11/11CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
EQ
11/04CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : client investments in value-added commercial properties ..
EQ
10/31CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
EQ
10/28CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
EQ
10/28CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : subsidiary HANNOVER LEASING places first foundation prop..
EQ
10/21CORESTATE TO EXPAND MARKET LEADERSHI : New property in Barcelona, EUR 230 millio..
EQ
10/17CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : underscores operational strength of its business model a..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 292 M
EBIT 2019 151 M
Net income 2019 113 M
Debt 2019 432 M
Yield 2019 7,53%
P/E ratio 2019 6,44x
P/E ratio 2020 5,95x
EV / Sales2019 3,92x
EV / Sales2020 3,31x
Capitalization 711 M
Chart CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 55,25  €
Last Close Price 33,60  €
Spread / Highest target 99,4%
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Schnidrig CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Micha Blattmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Scherrer Chief Operating Officer
Ulrich Plett Member-Supervisory Board
Urs Felder Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.10.89%788
CBRE GROUP, INC.39.54%18 301
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED29.11%8 423
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.19.31%7 821
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC30.27%4 131
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG15.81%3 480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group