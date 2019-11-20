CORESTATE Capital S A : subsidiary Hannover Leasing receives top score in rating from Scope - new office in Amsterdam

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Rating

20.11.2019 / 16:32

CORESTATE subsidiary Hannover Leasing receives top score in rating from Scope - new office in Amsterdam

- "A+" for high quality asset management and above-average fund performance

- New office in the Netherlands marks the next step towards internationalization



Frankfurt, November 20, 2019. Hannover Leasing, a subsidiary of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), has received its first assessment from the international rating agency Scope. With "A+", the experts gave it a rating of "very good" and thus the highest of five possible scores.

The fund's performance is said to be "above average," its "very well positioned asset management" is praised and the industry experience of the people involved is highlighted. The quality of the investment processes and risk management "meet high standards".

Lars Schnidrig, CEO of CORESTATE Capital Group: "This once again externally confirms our claim to establish a ground breaking platform and market-leading products for ever larger investors. It isn't for no reason that we have recently acquired several leading new international institutional clients."

Hannover Leasing has also opened a new office in Amsterdam as the next step towards the internationalization of the CORESTATE Group. "We have in-depth and long-standing expertise in the Benelux countries," explains Sebastian Hartrott, Managing Director of Hannover Leasing, "and, with this step, we are following the increasing customer demand for local asset management by Hannover Leasing and attractive investment opportunities in this region." The CORESTATE Group already manages several properties for customers there.



About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with more than EUR26 billion in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42 offices, e.g. in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The company employs around 700 people and is listed in the Prime Standard (SDAX) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information may be found at www.corestate-capital.com.



