CORESTATE Capital S A : to offer its own Debt Advisory Service for commercial real estate financing

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Product Launch

CORESTATE to offer its own Debt Advisory Service for commercial real estate financing



14.05.2020 / 07:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORESTATE to offer its own Debt Advisory Service for commercial real estate financing

Clients increasingly demanding high-quality financing advice

Focus on the structuring of financial transactions starting at EUR 5 million

Many years of transaction know-how, large financing partner network

Important addition to the pan-European full-service real estate platform

Frankfurt, May 14, 2020. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), a leading European real estate investment manager, is now offering investors consulting service for commercial real estate financing. CORESTATE's clients are increasingly asking for this service due to the growing complexity of lending, as a result of regulatory requirements, for example. The company is responding to this growing demand with its new Debt Advisory Service that focuses on the structuring of financial transactions, the search for suitable lenders and the conclusion of transactions within a previously defined time frame and from a financing volume of around EUR 5 million upwards.

Lars Schnidrig, CEO of CORESTATE Capital Group: "Our clients are increasingly asking us for support in financing their real estate projects. Our Debt Advisory team has decades of financing expertise, giving them access to more than 120 national and international lenders. This is complemented by our transaction experience of recent years, with a total of more than EUR 1 billion of our own financing volume. At the same time, we are once again sharpening the profile of our full-service platform, through which we offer our clients all products and services relating to their properties from a single source."

The current difficulty in accessing bank loans is also increasing the need for advice and guidance in financing transactions. CORESTATE helps to identify and optimize the right financing solutions, thereby creating freedom for investors to address operational and strategic issues.

Matthias Heimann, Group Head of Debt Finance and Debt Advisory: "We offer our clients clear added value in their investments through high-quality, professional financing services and in-depth knowledge of current market developments and across all financing products. They benefit above all from the reach and professionalism of our pan-European real estate platform."

Together with Matthias Heimann, Simon Scholl will be responsible for the new advisory service as Director Debt Advisory. Simon Scholl joined Corestate Capital Group on April 1, 2020 and was previously jointly responsible for the German Debt Advisory business at the private bank ODDO BHF.



