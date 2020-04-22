Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.    CCAP   LU1296758029

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.

(CCAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CORESTATE Capital S A : withdraws financial outlook for 2020 and proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the dividend for financial year 2019 be waived

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend/Profit Warning
Corestate withdraws financial outlook for 2020 and proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the dividend for financial year 2019 be waived

22-Apr-2020 / 19:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament

Corestate withdraws financial outlook for 2020 and proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the dividend for financial year 2019 be waived


Luxemburg, 22 April 2020 - Corestate Capital Holding S.A. has withdrawn its outlook for financial year 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In view of the significant shift in investment decisions, transactions and valuation approaches in core markets and products that can be expected, the Company no longer considers it likely that it will achieve its originally planned targets for this financial year. Revenues are likely to fall short of expectations, particularly in the areas of acquisition and performance-based fees as well as warehousing and alignment capital.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, further strengthening of the liquidity position is currently a priority. The Company will therefore propose to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be distributed for financial year 2019. The future payout ratio is also being adjusted; from 2021 on, and thus for the first time for financial year 2020, it is to be at least 30 percent of earnings per share (EpS). The objective is to reduce the Company's net financial debt in the medium term and mitigate any cyclical or other external risks to the business model. With regard to its debt, Corestate is positioned for the long term, and the next refinancing need will be at the end of 2022 at the earliest.

22-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1027801

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1027801  22-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1027801&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING
01:55pCORESTATE CAPITAL S A : withdraws financial outlook for 2020 and proposes to the..
EQ
01:50pCORESTATE CAPITAL S A : withdraws financial outlook for 2020 and proposes to the..
EQ
03/24CORESTATE CAPITAL : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/24CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : presents final figures for 2019 and confirms financial o..
EQ
03/23CORESTATE CAPITAL : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
03/18CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : postpones Annual General Meeting
EQ
03/06CORESTATE CAPITAL : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
03/05CORESTATE CAPITAL : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
03/02CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : CORESTATE founds charitable foundation to promote social..
EQ
02/26CORESTATE CAPITAL : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 307 M
EBIT 2020 147 M
Net income 2020 111 M
Debt 2020 466 M
Yield 2020 10,0%
P/E ratio 2020 5,14x
P/E ratio 2021 4,47x
EV / Sales2020 3,34x
EV / Sales2021 2,46x
Capitalization 557 M
Chart CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 56,75  €
Last Close Price 26,16  €
Spread / Highest target 191%
Spread / Average Target 117%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Schnidrig CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Micha Blattmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Scherrer Chief Operating Officer
Ulrich Plett Member-Supervisory Board
Urs Felder Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.-30.24%606
CBRE GROUP, INC.-34.79%13 130
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-22.02%7 541
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-43.14%5 110
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.-3.18%3 642
CHINA OVERSEAS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.12%3 613
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group