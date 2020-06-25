CORESTATE PropBlog: Student housing is benefitting from long-term and structural drivers
Frankfurt, June 25, 2020. In its current research "Corestate PropBlog", Corestate analyses the impacts of COVID-19 on "student housing". Key findings are:
- High demand versus supply bottlenecks for student housing prior to the Corona crisis
- Currently high uncertainty amongst national and international students if to begin or
- postpone studies
- Ambiguity about specific impacts on student numbers for the winter term 2020/2021
- Crisis also reveals: Education is becoming increasingly important as a differentiating factor in the globalized and competitive labor market, thus demand for education services remains high
- Stays abroad are a key element of qualification supporting the long-term trend of more international students
Mark Holz, Corestate's Group Head of Research: "There are clear structural drivers showing that investments in student residences remain attractive, although we cannot precisely assess all impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on universities and student homes."
Full article attached to this e-mail or via this link:
https://corestate-capital.com/2020/06/3-will-student-housing-pass-the-covid-19-test/.
About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and coinvestor with around EUR 28 billion in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42 offices, e.g. in Frankfurt, London, Paris, Madrid, Zurich and Amsterdam. The company employs around 800 people and is listed in the Prime Standard (SDAX) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information may be found at www.corestate-capital.com.
