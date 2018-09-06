Log in
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA (CCAP)

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA (CCAP)
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: CORESTATE expands management team

09/06/2018 | 07:35am CEST

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
06.09.2018 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORESTATE expands management team

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), a fully integrated investment manager and co-investor based in Luxembourg, continues its growth course and has expanded its management capabilities.

Dirk Lembke has joined the management board of UPARTMENTS Real Estate GmbH, CORESTATE's micro living unit, in August 2018. He previously served for nine years at ATOS Asset Management GmbH, responsible for investment and controlling. With 20 years' experience in project management and controlling in the property industry, Lembke has a profound knowledge of due diligence, asset management and maintenance. At UPARTMENTS, he is mainly responsible for the development of the YOUNIQ brand. Lembke studied industrial engineering at HTWK Leipzig and has an MBA in Real Estate Management from BBA (Berlin-Brandenburger Akademie der Wohnungswirtschaft).

At CORESTATE's business unit Commercial, Dr Ralf Klann started on 1 September as a Managing Director. He heads up the unit alongside Dr Michael Hermes and Tobias Gollnest. Together with Hermes, he will be head of Asset Management Commercial. Over the past three years, he served as Managing Director at Apleona (the former Bilfinger Real Estate) in Frankfurt where he was responsible for the strategic development of the company as well as portfolio, asset and transaction management. Further stations include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), JP Morgan Chase bank and Morgan Stanley. Klann looks back on over 25 years of experience in the real estate industry.

The third addition, also started on 1 September, is Kathrin Aigner as Chief Compliance Officer for the entire CORESTATE Capital Group. She previously worked as a lawyer with a focus on real estate at international law firm Hogan Lovells International LLP. The attorney has long-time experience in compliance, data protection and transaction issues in several international corporate law firms and also served as Chief Compliance Officer, Data Protection Officer and Head of Legal at various international companies. Aigner is admitted to the bar as a lawyer in Germany, England & Wales and the US (New York and US Supreme Court) and is a certified Compliance Officer and certified Data Protection Officer. Executive Director Chief Risk Officer Andreas Wahl-Ulm, the former Chief Compliance & Risk Officer at CORESTATE, will now focus on risk management and corporate data protection.

 

IR Contact
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
Phone: +49 69 3535630107 / Cell phone: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com

PR Contact
Andre Zahlten
Phone: +49 69 3535630-108 / Cell phone: +49 174 4022348
andre.zahlten@corestate-capital.com

About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with approximately EUR 22bn in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has41 offices including in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The company employs over 600 people and is listed in the regulated market (SDAX) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Further information is available at www.corestate-capital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of our company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in our public reports, which are available on our website at [ir.corestate-capital.com]. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

 


06.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

720997  06.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=720997&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
