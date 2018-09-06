DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: CORESTATE expands management team



06.09.2018 / 07:30

CORESTATE expands management team



CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), a fully integrated investment manager and co-investor based in Luxembourg, continues its growth course and has expanded its management capabilities.

Dirk Lembke has joined the management board of UPARTMENTS Real Estate GmbH, CORESTATE's micro living unit, in August 2018. He previously served for nine years at ATOS Asset Management GmbH, responsible for investment and controlling. With 20 years' experience in project management and controlling in the property industry, Lembke has a profound knowledge of due diligence, asset management and maintenance. At UPARTMENTS, he is mainly responsible for the development of the YOUNIQ brand. Lembke studied industrial engineering at HTWK Leipzig and has an MBA in Real Estate Management from BBA (Berlin-Brandenburger Akademie der Wohnungswirtschaft).

At CORESTATE's business unit Commercial, Dr Ralf Klann started on 1 September as a Managing Director. He heads up the unit alongside Dr Michael Hermes and Tobias Gollnest. Together with Hermes, he will be head of Asset Management Commercial. Over the past three years, he served as Managing Director at Apleona (the former Bilfinger Real Estate) in Frankfurt where he was responsible for the strategic development of the company as well as portfolio, asset and transaction management. Further stations include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), JP Morgan Chase bank and Morgan Stanley. Klann looks back on over 25 years of experience in the real estate industry.

The third addition, also started on 1 September, is Kathrin Aigner as Chief Compliance Officer for the entire CORESTATE Capital Group. She previously worked as a lawyer with a focus on real estate at international law firm Hogan Lovells International LLP. The attorney has long-time experience in compliance, data protection and transaction issues in several international corporate law firms and also served as Chief Compliance Officer, Data Protection Officer and Head of Legal at various international companies. Aigner is admitted to the bar as a lawyer in Germany, England & Wales and the US (New York and US Supreme Court) and is a certified Compliance Officer and certified Data Protection Officer. Executive Director Chief Risk Officer Andreas Wahl-Ulm, the former Chief Compliance & Risk Officer at CORESTATE, will now focus on risk management and corporate data protection.

