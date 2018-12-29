Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Corestate Capital Holding SA    CCAP   LU1296758029

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA (CCAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/28 02:05:22 pm
30.3 EUR   +5.21%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: CORESTATE terminates employment of Michael Bütter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2018 | 04:20pm CET

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Miscellaneous
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: CORESTATE terminates employment of Michael Bütter

29-Dec-2018 / 16:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

CORESTATE terminates employment of Michael Bütter

Corestate Capital Holding S.A. terminates the employment of Michael Bütter and revokes the employment contract by the end of the year.

Until further notice, CEO's responsibilities will be assumed by the two Board Members Lars Schnidrig and Thomas Landschreiber. Lars Schnidrig temporarily assumes the function of the Chairman of the Management Board.

The separation of Dr. Bütter neither has any conjunction with the operational performance nor with the strategic orientation of the company. The guidance, raised in November 2018, and the indication for the dividend for fiscal year 2018 remain unchanged. Thus, the company expects aggregated revenues1 of EUR 270 to 280 million, adjusted EBITDA1 of EUR 160 to 170 million and adjusted net income1 of EUR 125 to 135 million. It is considered to propose a dividend of EUR 2.50 per share.

1 Please see for further details on our performance indicators on page 2 of our Q3 statement 2018


IR Contact
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets
T: +49 69 3535630106 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com

29-Dec-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

762599  29-Dec-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762599&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING
04:20pCORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : CORESTATE terminates employment of Michael Bütt..
EQ
12/12CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : CORESTATE enters into exclusive partnership wit..
EQ
12/11CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : CORESTATE subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires ..
EQ
11/21CORESTATE CAPITAL : Hannover Leasing launches closed-end property AIF investing ..
PU
11/21CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : CORESTATE's Hannover Leasing launches closed-en..
PU
11/21CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : CORESTATE's Hannover Leasing launches closed-en..
EQ
11/14CORESTATE CAPITAL : continues consistent growth and raises guidance for 2018 - N..
PU
11/14CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : CORESTATE continues consistent growth and raise..
PU
11/14CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : CORESTATE continues consistent growth and raise..
EQ
11/12CORESTATE CAPITAL : launches new opportunity fund with a target volume of EUR 80..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 249 M
EBIT 2018 141 M
Net income 2018 103 M
Debt 2018 333 M
Yield 2018 8,00%
P/E ratio 2018 6,19
P/E ratio 2019 5,46
EV / Sales 2018 3,93x
EV / Sales 2019 3,54x
Capitalization 646 M
Chart CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Corestate Capital Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 63,6 €
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Bütter Chief Executive Officer
Micha Blattmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Scherrer Chief Operating Officer
Lars Schnidrig Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Plett Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA-43.29%715
CBRE GROUP-7.90%13 441
ZILLOW GROUP INC-23.25%6 227
JONES LANG LASALLE INC-13.40%5 843
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG9.37%2 922
FIRSTSERVICE CORP6.20%2 293
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.