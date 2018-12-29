Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: CORESTATE terminates employment of Michael Bütter

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Miscellaneous

29-Dec-2018 / 16:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORESTATE terminates employment of Michael Bütter



Corestate Capital Holding S.A. terminates the employment of Michael Bütter and revokes the employment contract by the end of the year.

Until further notice, CEO's responsibilities will be assumed by the two Board Members Lars Schnidrig and Thomas Landschreiber. Lars Schnidrig temporarily assumes the function of the Chairman of the Management Board.

The separation of Dr. Bütter neither has any conjunction with the operational performance nor with the strategic orientation of the company. The guidance, raised in November 2018, and the indication for the dividend for fiscal year 2018 remain unchanged. Thus, the company expects aggregated revenues1 of EUR 270 to 280 million, adjusted EBITDA1 of EUR 160 to 170 million and adjusted net income1 of EUR 125 to 135 million. It is considered to propose a dividend of EUR 2.50 per share.

1 Please see for further details on our performance indicators on page 2 of our Q3 statement 2018



