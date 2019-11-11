Log in
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.

(CCAP)
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/11/2019 | 12:20pm EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.11.2019 / 18:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation')
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
LEI: 529900GNB86RB7HRX793
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name:
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.		 City and country of registered office (if applicable): Corporation Trust Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA
   
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 11/11/2019
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)		 Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.01% 0.72% 0.73% 21,354,417
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.04% 5.81% 5.84%  
 
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the
Transparency Law)		 Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
LU1296758029   1,234   0.01%
         
         
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)		 1,234 0.01%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights
Securities Lending Open   151,654 0.71%
         
         
   
SUBTOTAL B.1		 151,654 0.71%
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swap 19/06/2020   Cash 2,982 0.01%
           
           
 
SUBTOTAL B.2		 2,982 0.01%
               
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
(please tick the applicable box)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):
N Namexv % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold		 % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold		 Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)  
             
1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.          
2 GSAM Holdings LLC       1  
3 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.       2  
             
1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.          
2 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC       1  
             

 
9. In case of proxy voting:
The proxy holder named ????? will cease to hold ????? % and ????? number of voting rights as of ????? .
 
10. Additional informationxvi: Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
 
 
Done at London On 11/11/2019
 

?????

 


11.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

910063  11.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=910063&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group