DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Share Buy Back (1-5 April)

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Release of a capital market information



10.04.2019 / 12:09

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Date Amount of Shares Price per Share Currency 01.04.2019 10686 36.0414 EUR 02.04.2019 23048 36.4936 EUR 03.04.2019 1150 36.7598 EUR In Total 34884 36.3637 EUR

10.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de