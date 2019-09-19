Corestate Capital : Special AIF 'CORESTATE Opportunity Deutschland I' has EUR 600 million mark within sight

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Funds/Real Estate

Special AIF 'CORESTATE Opportunity Deutschland I' has EUR 600 million mark within sight



19.09.2019 / 08:00

Special AIF "CORESTATE Opportunity Deutschland I" has EUR 600 million mark within sight

- Total equity of EUR 250 million collected with a target volume of EUR 800 million

- Pro rata dividend yield of 12 percent in the first year

Frankfurt, September 19, 2019. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), a leading European real estate investment manager, is experiencing strong growth in its open special AIF "CORESTATE Opportunity Deutschland I." Since its inception 12 months ago, the fund for residential and commercial real estate that is primarily aimed at institutional investors has raised a total of around EUR 250 million in equity. The fund volume is expected to rise to nearly EUR 600 million over the course of the year as a result of property purchases that have already been secured. Further acquisitions are currently being considered. The fund is therefore well on its way to achieving its ultimate target volume of EUR 800 million.

CORESTATE CIO Thomas Landschreiber: "The Opportunity Deutschland I is developing extremely well with a pro rata dividend yield of around 12 percent in the first short fiscal year. The institutional investors of Opportunity Deutschland I are mainly pension funds. On the one hand, they appreciate the constant basic yield from rental income, but they are also benefiting from our proven asset management approach, which enables us to generate income for them from the value appreciation potential of the properties in the portfolio."

So far, eight properties have been acquired for the Opportunity Fund and a transaction volume of around EUR 180 million has been realized in the past 12 months. The constant rental income serves to secure the minimum distribution and at the same time offers further development opportunities.



