Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Corestate Capital Holding SA    CCAP   LU1296758029

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA

(CCAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Corestate Capital : Special AIF 'CORESTATE Opportunity Deutschland I' has EUR 600 million mark within sight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Funds/Real Estate
Special AIF 'CORESTATE Opportunity Deutschland I' has EUR 600 million mark within sight

19.09.2019 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Special AIF "CORESTATE Opportunity Deutschland I" has EUR 600 million mark within sight

- Total equity of EUR 250 million collected with a target volume of EUR 800 million

- Pro rata dividend yield of 12 percent in the first year

Frankfurt, September 19, 2019. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), a leading European real estate investment manager, is experiencing strong growth in its open special AIF "CORESTATE Opportunity Deutschland I." Since its inception 12 months ago, the fund for residential and commercial real estate that is primarily aimed at institutional investors has raised a total of around EUR 250 million in equity. The fund volume is expected to rise to nearly EUR 600 million over the course of the year as a result of property purchases that have already been secured. Further acquisitions are currently being considered. The fund is therefore well on its way to achieving its ultimate target volume of EUR 800 million.

CORESTATE CIO Thomas Landschreiber: "The Opportunity Deutschland I is developing extremely well with a pro rata dividend yield of around 12 percent in the first short fiscal year. The institutional investors of Opportunity Deutschland I are mainly pension funds. On the one hand, they appreciate the constant basic yield from rental income, but they are also benefiting from our proven asset management approach, which enables us to generate income for them from the value appreciation potential of the properties in the portfolio."

So far, eight properties have been acquired for the Opportunity Fund and a transaction volume of around EUR 180 million has been realized in the past 12 months. The constant rental income serves to secure the minimum distribution and at the same time offers further development opportunities.


PR contact
Jorge Person
T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369
jorge.person@corestate-capital.com

IR contact
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com


About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with approx. EUR 26 billion in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42 offices including in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The company employs total staff of around 700 and is listed in the Prime Standard (SDAX) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information may be found at www.corestate-capital.com.

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of our company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in our public reports, which are available on our website at ir.corestate-capital.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.


19.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 876313

 
End of News DGAP News Service

876313  19.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=876313&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING
02:05aCORESTATE CAPITAL : Special AIF 'CORESTATE Opportunity Deutschland I' has EUR 60..
EQ
09/12CORESTATE CAPITAL : shows impressive Track Record at its Capital Markets Day
EQ
09/09CORESTATE CAPITAL : Micro Living Portfolio grows - 163 new micro apartments to b..
EQ
08/13CORESTATE CAPITAL : reports solid first half year and confirms 2019 guidance
EQ
07/19CORESTATE CAPITAL : expands market position in the Micro Living segment in Spain
EQ
07/08CORESTATE CAPITAL : to acquire French investment management firm STAM Europe
EQ
06/28CORESTATE CAPITAL : further expands European Micro Living portfolio
EQ
06/19CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
EQ
06/18CORESTATE CAPITAL : publishes first ESG Report and sets concrete sustainability ..
EQ
06/17CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 292 M
EBIT 2019 148 M
Net income 2019 117 M
Debt 2019 419 M
Yield 2019 8,35%
P/E ratio 2019 5,86x
P/E ratio 2020 5,44x
EV / Sales2019 3,73x
EV / Sales2020 3,49x
Capitalization 671 M
Chart CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Corestate Capital Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 55,50  €
Last Close Price 31,55  €
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 75,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Schnidrig Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Micha Blattmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Scherrer Chief Operating Officer
Ulrich Plett Member-Supervisory Board
Urs Felder Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA4.62%743
CBRE GROUP34.67%17 741
JONES LANG LASALLE INC9.08%7 152
ZILLOW GROUP INC-1.40%6 646
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC26.61%4 028
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG-0.08%2 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group