Corestate Capital : appoints Lars Schnidrig as its new Chief Executive Officer and extends management contract with Thomas Landschreiber - management structure sustainably aligned

03/21/2019 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
CORESTATE appoints Lars Schnidrig as its new Chief Executive Officer and extends management contract with Thomas Landschreiber - management structure sustainably aligned

21-March-2019 / 08:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORESTATE appoints Lars Schnidrig as its new Chief Executive Officer and extends management contract with Thomas Landschreiber - management structure sustainably aligned
 
The Supervisory Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. ("CORESTATE") today appointed Lars Schnidrig Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company for a four-year term effective April 1, 2019. The 46-year-old former Chief Financial Officer holds the position of CEO and Chairman of the Management Board on an interim basis since 31 December 2018.
 
Furthermore, the Supervisory Board is extending the appointment of Thomas Landschreiber as Chief Investment Officer for another three years. With this step, the management structure of the Group is being sustainably aligned. From now on, Lars Schnidrig will be responsible for the strategic direction of the CORESTATE Group and, among other topics, for the central areas of M&A, Finance, Investor Relations, Legal Affairs and Human Resources. Thomas Landschreiber will continue to be in charge of the Group's operating business, focusing on equity raising and investment management.
 
 
 

21-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

790061  21-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=790061&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
