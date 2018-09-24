Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Coretec Group Inc    CRTG

CORETEC GROUP INC (CRTG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Coretec : Feedback from The Battery Power Show

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 08:39pm EDT

Sep 24, 2018

The Battery Show in Novi Michigan, the largest battery show in America, was attended by over 8000 industry professionals, and 600 vendors. One clear take-away -- the electric vehicle trend is large and gaining momentum. Countries including France, Norway, Netherlands, Germany, India and others have put in place regulations to ban combustion vehicles, spurring rapid growth.

The overall theme of The Battery Show was improving battery technology, and a clear example of this was the prevalent discussion for how to use silicon to get the most gain in Power Capacity (Watt Hours). Coretec met with several companies eager to evaluate and leverage CHS' value in making their own advanced Li Ion batteries. As a logical next step, Coretec will work with them to cement plans to evaluate CHS as a premier Si precursor to improve the performance of their next generation Li Ion battery.

The Technical Conference was also well attended, including Dr. Elgammal's presentation entitled 'Tunable Syntheses of Advanced Silicon Anodes Using Cyclohexasilane,' which was very well received by attendees. In fact, many of those in the room had immediate follow-up questions for Dr. Elgammal and Michael Kraft. Overall, the experience expanded Coretec's potential customer base, positioned the technology very well as a premier Si precursor, and identified several strategic partners to help Coretec with R&D as well as distribution and customer service.

The growth of the EV sector as noted above, combined with the extensive growth of electronic mobility, drives huge demand for lithium ion batteries. According to some market reports, the lithium ion battery market will reach $100-140B by 2026-2027 with a 17% CAGR, making it one of the largest and fastest growing markets worldwide.

Billions of dollars are invested annually to improve the current Li Ion battery which has reached 90% of theoretical energy storage capacity. With the largest improvement in energy capacity reached by adding silicon, the potential exists for a 300% improvement.

Disclaimer

Coretec Group Inc. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 00:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORETEC GROUP INC
08:39pCORETEC : Feedback from The Battery Power Show
PU
09/05CORETEC : Pens “Higher Energy Density Key to Improved Li-ion Battery Perfo..
PU
09/04Coretec Leadership to Attend and Speak at the Battery Show North America Conf..
GL
08/24CORETEC : The Secret is Silicon and Nanoengineering
PU
07/30CORETEC : Opportunities in Semiconductor
PU
07/10The Coretec Group Issues Corporate Update
GL
06/27CORETEC : Takeaways From The Battery Show Europe
PU
06/17CORETEC : “Cars Are Just the Start”
PU
06/07BLOG TITLE : Q&A With Coretec CEO Michael Kraft
PU
05/07CORETEC : New Possibilities for Printable Electronics
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Chart CORETEC GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Coretec Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Anthony Kraft Chief Executive Officer
Victor F. Keen Co-Chairman
Simon Calton Co-Chairman
Ronald W. Robinson Chief Financial Officer
Ramez Elgammal Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORETEC GROUP INC-54.26%0
CISCO SYSTEMS26.79%221 984
QUALCOMM15.12%108 273
ERICSSON44.14%29 497
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.14%20 837
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.31%20 431
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.