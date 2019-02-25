Log in
CORETEC GROUP INC

(CRTG)
02/25 01:15:07 pm
0.04405 USD   -26.58%
02:58pCORETEC : Update
PU
2018CORETEC : Feedback from The Battery Power Show
PU
2018CORETEC : Pens “Higher Energy Density Key to Improved Li-ion Battery Performance” For Leading Trade Publication
PU
Coretec : Update

02/25/2019 | 02:58pm EST

Feb 25, 2019

It has been a long time since an update. I want to assure our shareholders we are still diligently working on Coretec's major programs to create a successful company. You know we have challenges, as all early stage companies have, and on these we remain focused. We had to make a change in the source of our CHS and we severed our ties with NDSU because in many areas value was not being realized. We have surveyed the other options existing and are currently in detailed and confidential discussions with a major international supplier and potential distribution partner for our CHS. I wish to emphasize 'our CHS' as we are focused on building unique Coretec CHS IP. We're also working on funding, which is the lifeblood of early stage companies and there are two or possibly three options. The Coretec staff has worked diligently staying on task even with these many technology and financial issues. Shareholders, I am pleased to inform you that no one has left the team. We, the Coretec Team, remain steadfast in our belief that CHS (Si6H12) will be a valuable silicon precursor in the very near future to several significant applications and the only question remains is who will be supplying the CHS. We expect that supplier to be Coretec, and although the hurdles we have encountered have been more than expected, we have not lost faith and we hope that you have not as well.

Disclaimer

Coretec Group Inc. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 19:57:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Anthony Kraft Chief Executive Officer
Victor F. Keen Co-Chairman
Simon Calton Co-Chairman
Ronald W. Robinson Chief Financial Officer
Ramez Elgammal Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORETEC GROUP INC48.70%0
CISCO SYSTEMS15.65%220 586
QUALCOMM-6.66%64 291
NOKIA OYJ8.23%34 776
ERICSSON AB12.65%31 313
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS21.68%22 939
