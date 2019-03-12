Corindus Vascular Robotics : Announces Additional Closing of Private Placement

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (“Corindus” or the “Company”) [NYSE
American: CVRS], a leading developer of precision vascular robotics,
today announced the execution of an additional closing of the private
placement previously announced on February 26, 2019. In the additional
closing, existing investors with preemptive rights purchased an
aggregate of 3,512,124 shares of the Company’s common stock on the same
terms and at the same price of $1.3796 per share as the initial closing
through the exercise of such preemptive rights and the purchase of
certain additional shares. The additional closing resulted in gross
proceeds to the Company of approximately $4.8 million and, together with
the initial closing, aggregate net proceeds of approximately $19.5
million. The Company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate
purposes.
Participating investors included significant existing stockholders,
Hudson Executive Capital and BioStar Ventures, a strategic venture
capital partnership, including key interventional physicians focused on
accelerating value creation for transformational medical device
technologies.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state and other jurisdiction.
The securities offered and sold by Corindus in the private placement
have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United
States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(“SEC”) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.
Corindus has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC
covering the resale of the shares of common stock sold in the private
placement within 90 days of the closing of the private placement. Any
resale of Corindus’ securities under such resale registration statement
will be made only by means of a prospectus.
About Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.
Corindus
Vascular Robotics, Inc. is a global technology leader in
robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The Company’s CorPath®
platform is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic
precision to percutaneous coronary and vascular procedures. CorPath GRX
is the second-generation robotic-assisted technology offering
enhancements to the platform by adding important key upgrades that
increase precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and
range of procedures that can be performed robotically. We are focused on
developing innovative robotic solutions to revolutionize treatment of
emergent conditions by providing specialized and timely medical care to
patients around the world. For additional information, visit www.corindus.com,
and follow @CorindusInc.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical
or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements
of Corindus to be materially different from historical results or from
any future results or projections expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements. In addition to statements
that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged
to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that
includes terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "estimates,"
"intends," "anticipates" or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking.
Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Corindus’ beliefs
and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business
and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside
Corindus’ control.
Examples of such statements are that:
-
Corindus intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are
described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent
Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well
as reports on Form 8-K, including, but not limited to the following: our
ability to expand our technology platform and achieve the advances
necessary for telestenting and remote procedures, including in humans;
our ability to expand our technology platform for use in other segments
of the vascular intervention market, including neurointerventional and
other more complex cardiac interventions; obtaining necessary regulatory
approvals for the use on humans and marketing of our products in the
United States and in other countries; risks associated with market
acceptance; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights; our
need for additional funds to support our operations; factors relating to
engineering, regulatory, manufacturing, sales and customer service
challenges; and potential safety and regulatory issues that could slow
or suspend our sales. Forward looking statements speak only as of the
date they are made. Corindus undertakes no obligation to publicly update
or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date. More
information is available on Corindus' website at http://www.corindus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005500/en/