Corindus Vascular Robotics : to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference on August 8, 2019

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. [NYSE American: CVRS], a leading developer of precision vascular robotics, announced today that Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Long, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference as follows:

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019 Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT Location: InterContinental Boston, Boston Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord35/cvrs/

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the company’s website at investors.corindus.com, under the News & Events Section.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is a global technology leader in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The Company’s CorPath® platform is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to percutaneous coronary and vascular procedures. CorPath GRX is the second generation robotic-assisted technology offering enhancements to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of procedures that can be performed robotically. We are focused on developing innovative robotic solutions to revolutionize treatment of emergent conditions by providing specialized and timely medical care to patients around the world. For additional information, visit www.corindus.com, and follow @CorindusInc.

