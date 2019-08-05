Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc    CVRS

CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC

(CVRS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corindus Vascular Robotics : to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference on August 8, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. [NYSE American: CVRS], a leading developer of precision vascular robotics, announced today that Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Long, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference as follows:

Date:

Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time:

3:30 p.m. EDT

Location:

InterContinental Boston, Boston

Webcast:

http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord35/cvrs/

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the company’s website at investors.corindus.com, under the News & Events Section.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is a global technology leader in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The Company’s CorPath® platform is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to percutaneous coronary and vascular procedures. CorPath GRX is the second generation robotic-assisted technology offering enhancements to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of procedures that can be performed robotically. We are focused on developing innovative robotic solutions to revolutionize treatment of emergent conditions by providing specialized and timely medical care to patients around the world. For additional information, visit www.corindus.com, and follow @CorindusInc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS
04:32pCORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS : to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth ..
BU
07/25CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on ..
BU
07/18CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS : Adds Two New CorPath GRX Installations to HCA Healt..
BU
07/17CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS : Announces Regulatory Approval of CorPath GRX for Ne..
BU
07/09CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS : Announces First Commercial Installation of CorPath®..
BU
07/01CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS : Joins Russell 3000® Index
BU
05/23CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS : CorPath GRX System Successfully Used in Live Comple..
BU
05/20CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS : to Showcase CorPath® GRX Robotic System at EuroPCR ..
BU
05/17CORINDUS TO PRESENT &LDQUO;EVOLUTION : Automation, Remote Applications, and Beyo..
BU
05/08CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security H..
AQ
More news
Chart CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Toland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey C. Lightcap Chairman
Douglas Teany Chief Operating Officer
David W. Long CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Aaron J. Grantham Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC184.52%494
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC22.80%110 059
DANAHER CORPORATION34.98%99 850
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION20.97%59 550
INTUITIVE SURGICAL7.24%59 194
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION39.94%44 576
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group