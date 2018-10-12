Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Corium International Inc    CORI

CORIUM INTERNATIONAL INC (CORI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Corium International, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 06:44pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORI) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Gurnet Point Capital. Stockholders will receive $12.50 and a Contingent Value Right of $0.50 for each share of Corium International stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $504 million and is expected to close by the end of 2018.

If you are a stockholder of Corium International, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/corium. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-corium-international-inc-300730252.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORIUM INTERNATIONAL INC
06:44pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Corium Internat..
PR
04:31pCORIUM INTERNATIONAL, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of ..
BU
01:27pCORIUM (CORI) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Corium Intern..
PR
10/11CORIUM INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other E..
AQ
10/11Corium Announces Agreement for Gurnet Point Capital to Purchase All Outstandi..
GL
09/26CORIUM INTERNATIONAL : to Present at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcar..
AQ
09/25CORIUM INTERNATIONAL : to Present at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcar..
AQ
09/24Corium to Present at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
GL
08/29Corium to Present at the H. C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Confe..
GL
08/10CORIUM INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:03aHEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (10/12/2018) 
10:48aCorium up 51% on go-private deal 
09:27aPREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (10/12/2018) 
10/11After Hours Gainers / Losers (10/11/2018) 
10/11Corium to go private in a transaction valued at ~$500M 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.