Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Corium International Inc    CORI

CORIUM INTERNATIONAL INC (CORI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Corium International, Inc. - CORI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 02:01am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Corium International, Inc. ("Corium" or the "Company") (NasdaqGM: CORI) relating to the sale of the Company to Gurnet Point Capital ("Gurnet Point"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Corium shareholders are only anticipated to receive $12.50 in cash for each share of Corium common stock they own. The agreement also provides for a Contingent Value Right of $0.50 per share payable upon certain conditions.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/corium-international-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Coirum and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field.  He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in Corium and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com 
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2018 Monteverde & Associates PC.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-corium-international-inc--cori-300730437.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORIUM INTERNATIONAL INC
02:01aMonteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Corium International..
PR
10/12ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Corium Internat..
PR
10/12CORIUM INTERNATIONAL, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of ..
BU
10/12CORIUM (CORI) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Corium Intern..
PR
10/11CORIUM INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other E..
AQ
10/11Corium Announces Agreement for Gurnet Point Capital to Purchase All Outstandi..
GL
09/26CORIUM INTERNATIONAL : to Present at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcar..
AQ
09/25CORIUM INTERNATIONAL : to Present at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcar..
AQ
09/24Corium to Present at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
GL
08/29Corium to Present at the H. C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Confe..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/12Midday Gainers / Losers 
10/12HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (10/12/2018) 
10/12Corium up 51% on go-private deal 
10/12PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (10/12/2018) 
10/11After Hours Gainers / Losers (10/11/2018) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.