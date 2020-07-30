Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 07/29
532.75 USc   +1.77%
01:55pU.S. sells record amount of corn to China as tensions rise
RE
01:54pCBOT corn nearly flat as crop prospects overshadow sales to China
RE
01:37pSales of Household Staples Boost Results -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

CBOT corn nearly flat as crop prospects overshadow sales to China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 01:54pm EDT

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures were little changed on Thursday, hovering just above one-month lows, as benign crop weather and expectations of a large harvest overshadowed news of massive U.S. corn sales to China, analysts said.

Soybean futures were modestly higher while wheat futures drifted lower.

As of 12:40 p.m. CDT (1740 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade December corn was up 1/2 cent at $3.26-3/4 per bushel, a day after dipping to a one-month low of $3.26.

Benchmark November soybeans were up 2 cents at $8.87-1/4 a bushel while CBOT September wheat was down 2 cents at $5.30-3/4 a bushel.

Corn futures hit a session high of $3.29-1/2 after the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of 1.937 million tonnes of corn to China, the Asian country's largest single-day purchase of the U.S. feed grain.

But the market pared gains as traders returned their focus to favorable weather that has stoked expectations for a huge U.S. crop. The USDA, which is scheduled to release updated monthly crop production forecasts on Aug. 12, currently projects the average national corn yield at 178.5 bushels per acre, a record high if realized.

Analysts are considering the possibility of a yield above 180 bushels per acre.

"If I had to guess, we are going to see a noticeable hike in (corn) yield, and it will more than offset any demand decrease that the USDA puts out," said Tom Fritz, a partner at EFG Group in Chicago, referring to the USDA's Aug. 12 report.

Good weather in most of the Midwest also capped rallies in soybean futures, despite better-than-expected weekly export sales data. The USDA reported soybean export sales in the week ended July 23 at more than 3.6 million tonnes, above a range of trade expectations.

Traders are also expecting big crops in Brazil, where farmers will start planting soybeans in September. Brazil's soy 2020-21 harvest is expected to jump to top 130 million tonnes, according to a Reuters analyst poll. (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Devika Syamnath and Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.41% 315.5 End-of-day quote.-18.63%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.02% 6.0897 Delayed Quote.34.05%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.59% 287.2 End-of-day quote.-3.67%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.22% 29.78 End-of-day quote.-13.98%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.77% 532.75 End-of-day quote.-4.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
01:55pU.S. sells record amount of corn to China as tensions rise
RE
01:54pCBOT corn nearly flat as crop prospects overshadow sales to China
RE
01:37pSales of Household Staples Boost Results -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
09:32aKellogg raises profit forecast as pandemic boosts cereal demand
RE
09:28aKraft Heinz, Kellogg Say Pandemic Boosted Demand for Packaged Food
DJ
09:23aKellogg raises profit forecast as pandemic boosts cereal demand
RE
09:13aU.S. sells record amount of corn to China as tensions rise
RE
07/29Corn firms after four days of losses, record U.S. crop hopes cap gains
RE
07/29Australia hopes for 'magnificent' wheat crop in pandemic economy
RE
07/29Corn to one-month low as mild U.S. weather favors crops
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group