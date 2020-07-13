Corn down 2%, soy falls as improving weather favors yield prospects

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell more
than 2% on Monday, nearing a two-week low as Midwest weather
forecasts turned milder for the crop's key growth phase this
month, raising the potential for a large harvest, analysts said.
The rosy weather outlook also pushed soybean futures lower,
and wheat followed the weak trend.
"Risk premium is coming out of the market due to improved
weather conditions ... and we have huge (old-crop) supplies we
are lugging around," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based
U.S. Commodities.
Most-active December corn futures on the Chicago Board
of Trade settled down 8-1/4 cents at $3.36-1/2 per bushel after
dipping to $3.34-3/4, the contract's lowest since June 30.
Benchmark CBOT November soybeans ended down 15-1/2 cents
at $8.75-1/4 a bushel.
Weather forecasts looked cooler and wetter for the balance
of July, when crops are pollinating in the heart of the Midwest.
Corn and soy futures had climbed earlier this month as hot, dry
conditions stressed crops in some areas.
After the CBOT close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
rated 69% of the country's corn crop in good-to-excellent
condition, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected a smaller
decline of 1 percentage point.
The USDA rated 68% of the soybean crop as good to excellent,
down from 71% last week.
Rising trade tensions with top global soy buyer China added
to bearish sentiment, even after China booked 1.365 million
tonnes of U.S. corn last week, its second-largest single-day
U.S. corn purchase on record.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said President
Donald Trump was "not in a good mood" about China because of the
coronavirus pandemic and other issues. But Kudlow said the
United States was still engaged in the first phase of a massive
trade deal with the Asian country.
CBOT September wheat settled down 9-1/4 cents at
$5.24-3/4 a bushel as traders continued to monitor Northern
Hemisphere harvests.
Agriculture consultancy IKAR lowered its forecast for
Russia's wheat crop to 76.5 million tonnes from 78 million
previously.
After the CBOT close, Egypt's General Authority for Supply
Commodities set an international wheat purchase tender. Results
were expected on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Additional reporting by Gus
Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Mark
Heinrich, Richard Chang and Peter Cooney)