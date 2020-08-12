Corn edges lower on caution ahead of USDA report release

* USDA to issue latest supply and demand report
* Ample supplies of corn and soybeans expected to be shown
SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on
Wednesday as traders squared position ahead of a widely watched
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report later in the
session.
Soybeans edged lower, while wheat fell 0.5%.
The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
were down 0.2% at $3.23 a bushel, after closing up 0.2% in
the previous session.
"All eyes are on the USDA report. Everyone knows it will
show large stockpiles, but nobody wants to get caught on the
wrong side of the numbers so activity is muted," a
Melbourne-based grains traders said. He declined to be named as
he is not authorised to talk to the media.
The market is already bracing for huge yields when USDA
publishes its data at noon EDT (1600 GMT) on Wednesday. Analysts
see corn production pegged at 180.5 bushels per acre.
While the USDA will drive the market direction, traders
remained anxious about the extent of the damage from
hurricane-force winds that flattened some fields in Iowa and
Illinois.
Traders said they will check weekly crop-condition ratings
from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on coming Monday to help
determine the extent of crop damage from the storm.
Meanwhile, Argentina's soon-to-be planted 2020/21 corn crop
should reach about 6.3 million hectares, similar to the area of
the recently harvested crop, thanks to attractive prices, local
growers and analysts said.
The most active wheat futures down 0.5% at $4.92-1/2 a
bushel, following a 0.8% gain on Tuesday.
The most active soybean futures were down 0.2% at
$8.71-3/4 a bushel, after ending little changed on Tuesday.
Like with corn, analysts expect the USDA to show bumper
soybean production.
U.S. soybean production is expected to be pegged at 51.2
bpa, up 2.8% from the trend-based July forecast.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Rashmi Aich)