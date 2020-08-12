Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/11
495 USc   +0.81%
12:12aCorn edges lower on caution ahead of USDA report release
RE
08/11Corn edges lower as traders await key USDA report
RE
08/11GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Corn edges lower on caution ahead of USDA report release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 12:12am EDT

* USDA to issue latest supply and demand report

* Ample supplies of corn and soybeans expected to be shown

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Wednesday as traders squared position ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report later in the session.

Soybeans edged lower, while wheat fell 0.5%.

The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.2% at $3.23 a bushel, after closing up 0.2% in the previous session.

"All eyes are on the USDA report. Everyone knows it will show large stockpiles, but nobody wants to get caught on the wrong side of the numbers so activity is muted," a Melbourne-based grains traders said. He declined to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the media.

The market is already bracing for huge yields when USDA publishes its data at noon EDT (1600 GMT) on Wednesday. Analysts see corn production pegged at 180.5 bushels per acre.

While the USDA will drive the market direction, traders remained anxious about the extent of the damage from hurricane-force winds that flattened some fields in Iowa and Illinois.

Traders said they will check weekly crop-condition ratings from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on coming Monday to help determine the extent of crop damage from the storm.

Meanwhile, Argentina's soon-to-be planted 2020/21 corn crop should reach about 6.3 million hectares, similar to the area of the recently harvested crop, thanks to attractive prices, local growers and analysts said.

The most active wheat futures down 0.5% at $4.92-1/2 a bushel, following a 0.8% gain on Tuesday.

The most active soybean futures were down 0.2% at $8.71-3/4 a bushel, after ending little changed on Tuesday.

Like with corn, analysts expect the USDA to show bumper soybean production.

U.S. soybean production is expected to be pegged at 51.2 bpa, up 2.8% from the trend-based July forecast. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
12:12aCorn edges lower on caution ahead of USDA report release
RE
08/11Corn edges lower as traders await key USDA report
RE
08/11GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/11LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/11Some of damaged corn will still make a crop but unclear at this point how m..
RE
08/11Wheat Rises Ahead of WASDE Report
DJ
08/11Corn futures tread water as U.S. farmers assess storm damage
RE
08/11Corn futures tread water as farmers assess U.S. storm damage
RE
08/11World Food Programme to send 50,000 T of wheat flour to Lebanon
RE
08/11Egypt's GASC Issues New Wheat Tender
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group