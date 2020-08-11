Corn hits 1-week high after USDA pegs condition below estimates

* USDA rates 71% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent
* Soybeans edge higher, wheat firms
* Market eyes USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand
Estimate
SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose 1% on
Tuesday to a one-week high after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said the condition of the crop was lagging market
expectations, fuelling fears that bumper crop forecasts may not
materialise.
Soybeans edged higher while wheat rose nearly 0.5%, tracking
strength in corn.
The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
were up 1% at $3.26 a bushel by 0401 GMT, near the session
high of $3.26-1/4 a bushel - the highest since Aug. 4. Corn
gained 0.7% in the previous session.
Analysts said the USDA crop condition report was driving
corn higher.
But Tobin Gorey, director of agriculture at the Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, said gains would likely be temporary.
"Down just a percentage point from last week, the drop is
probably not enough to lift the gloom in the corn market," Gorey
said.
The USDA on Monday rated 71% of the U.S. corn crop as good
to excellent in a weekly progress report, down 1 percentage
point from a week ago and below an average of trade
expectations.
The USDA will on Wednesday issue its latest World
Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate, which is expected to
show plentiful supplies of U.S. grains.
The most active wheat futures were up 0.5% at
$4.93-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.9% on Monday, when
prices hit the July 6 low of $4.90 a bushel.
The most active soybean futures were up 0.1% at
$8.74-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.7% on Monday.
Soybean ratings improved to 74% good to excellent, up 1
point from the previous week, bucking trade expectations for a
1-point decline.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Aditya Soni)