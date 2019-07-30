Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 07/29
503.5 USc   +1.51%
01:07pFertilizer dealer Nutrien sees big corn comeback in 2020, following U.S. floods
RE
07/29GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/29LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Fertilizer dealer Nutrien sees big corn comeback in 2020, following U.S. floods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer and farm supply dealer Nutrien Ltd expects U.S. farmers to plant as many as 95 million acres (38.5 million hectares) of corn next year, the most in seven years, after a frustrating year of floods, its chief executive said.

The wet conditions left millions of acres unplanted across the U.S. farm belt, but have also lifted corn prices and given farmers incentive to sow more next year, Chief Executive Chuck Magro said on a quarterly conference call on Tuesday.

Chicago December corn futures traded on Tuesday at $4.21 per bushel, up more than 10% from a year earlier.

“We do expect a pretty significant rebound in market fundamentals in 2020,” Magro said. "You can see it in crop pricing futures but you can also see it in some of the business we're seeing in crop protection (products) in the third quarter."

"2020 is setting up to be a very good agricultural year."

Shares of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Nutrien jumped 8% in Toronto, despite cutting its full-year profit forecast due to wet U.S. weather this spring that lowered spending by farmers on supplies such as fertilizer.

The company's quarterly results nonetheless showed resilience against what Nutrien called "the worst U.S. planting season in history," Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen said.

Nutrien is the world's biggest fertilizer producer by capacity, and owns the largest network of farm retail supply stores in the United States.

It estimates U.S. corn plantings in 2019 between 85 million and 87 million acres, the lowest in a decade. Corn is a particularly important crop for agribusiness because it requires more fertilizer than others such as soybeans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that U.S. farmers planted 91.7 million acres of corn this year. But the department is taking the rare step of conducting a fresh survey of farmers amid doubts by traders that USDA's current estimate captures the weather damage.

The new estimate is expected on Aug. 12.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; additional reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Susan Thomas and David Gregorio)

By Rod Nickel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
01:07pFertilizer dealer Nutrien sees big corn comeback in 2020, following U.S. floo..
RE
07/29GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/29LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/29USDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jul 29
DJ
07/29USDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Progress-Jul 29
DJ
07/29USDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Condition/Progress-Jul 29
DJ
07/29Wheat Stays Strong on Lower Russia, EU Production
DJ
07/29Argentina wheat farmers eye record harvest as bad crop weather hits rivals
RE
07/26GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/26Corn, Wheat Fall as Midwest Weather Forecasts Improve
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group