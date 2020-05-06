Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 05/06
524.75 USc   -0.14%
05:58pNutrien lowers 2020 forecast as oil crash hits corn demand
RE
05:18pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:54pCorn Falls as Weather Exacerbates Supply/Demand Concerns
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Nutrien lowers 2020 forecast as oil crash hits corn demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 05:58pm EDT
An interior view of the storage warehouse is seen at Nutrien's Cory potash mine near Saskatoon

Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd said on Wednesday it has seen limited impact from the coronavirus outbreak, but cut its annual forecast as oil downturn hit corn demand.

The company said it now expects 2020 adjusted earnings to be between $1.50 per share and $2.10 per share, below the prior range of $1.90 per share to $2.60 per share.

The world's largest potash producer by capacity posted an adjusted loss of 12 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
05:58pNutrien lowers 2020 forecast as oil crash hits corn demand
RE
05:18pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:54pCorn Falls as Weather Exacerbates Supply/Demand Concerns
DJ
12:33pU.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates for April 30
DJ
05/05GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/05Corn Rises as Oil Trends Higher
DJ
05/04GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/04USDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-May 4
DJ
05/04USDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Progress-May 4
DJ
05/04USDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Progress-May 4
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group