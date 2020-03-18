Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 03/17
499.25 USc   +0.25%
06:08aSouth Korea's KOCOPIA buys about 60,000 tonnes corn
RE
03/17GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/17Corn Falls on Coronavirus-Induced Demand Worries
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

South Korea's KOCOPIA buys about 60,000 tonnes corn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 06:08am EDT

South Korea's Korea Corn Processing Industry Association (KOCOPIA) purchased about 60,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from worldwide optional origins in a tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased at about $206.98 a tonne c&f including surcharge for additional port unloading for arrival in South Korea around June 10.

The seller was believed to be trading house Posco.

Shipment was sought between May 5 and May 25 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between April 15 and May 5 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf, between April 10 and April 30 if from Brazil or between April 15 and May 10 from other origins.

The tender continues a series of South Korean purchases this week after corn prices slumped on fears that the coronavirus will cause a global recession.

South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) also purchased about 69,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Wednesday. [GRA/TEND]

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
06:08aSouth Korea's KOCOPIA buys about 60,000 tonnes corn
RE
03/17GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/17Corn Falls on Coronavirus-Induced Demand Worries
DJ
03/16GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/16Soybeans Futures Slide on Coronavirus Worries
DJ
03/13GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/13Soybean Futures Slip as Traders Try to Find Footing
DJ
03/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/12Corn Futures Slide After Trump Travel Ban
DJ
03/11GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group