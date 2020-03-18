South Korea's KOCOPIA buys about 60,000 tonnes corn

The corn was purchased at about $206.98 a tonne c&f including surcharge for additional port unloading for arrival in South Korea around June 10.

The seller was believed to be trading house Posco.

Shipment was sought between May 5 and May 25 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between April 15 and May 5 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf, between April 10 and April 30 if from Brazil or between April 15 and May 10 from other origins.

The tender continues a series of South Korean purchases this week after corn prices slumped on fears that the coronavirus will cause a global recession.

South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) also purchased about 69,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Wednesday. [GRA/TEND]

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)