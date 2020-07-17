Soy, corn futures extend gains on China demand; wheat eases

CHICAGO, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures rose on Friday, with soybeans hitting a one-week top as a pick-up in export demand for both crops, primarily from China, prompted traders to cover short positions, analysts said.

Soybeans got an additional boost from surging palm and soyoil futures. But forecasts for beneficial rains in the U.S. Midwest capped rallies by supporting expectations for large corn and soy harvests.

Wheat futures drifted lower on profit-taking after climbing sharply since late June.

As of 1:01 p.m. CDT (1301 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were up 3-1/4 cents at $8.94-1/4 per bushel after reaching $8.96-1/4, its highest since July 10.

December corn was up 2-1/2 cents at $3.40 a bushel while September wheat was down 1-3/4 cents at $5.33-1/2 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture through its daily reporting system on Friday confirmed sales of 126,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations. The sale brought the total for U.S. soy sales announcements this week to 1.5 million tonnes, including about 1 million tonnes to China.

The USDA has also confirmed sales of 3 million tonnes of U.S. corn to China since July 10.

"Corn purchases by China are up and could increase further due to attractive prices," consultancy Agritel said.

Rising global vegetable oil markets lifted allied CBOT soyoil futures, with the benchmark December contract reaching its highest since early March. Malaysian palm oil futures recorded their biggest weekly rise in 3-1/2 years as heavy rains in Indonesia, Malaysia and China stoked supply concerns.

Traders noted that the National Oilseed Processors Association this week reported that soyoil stocks among its U.S. members fell more than expected during June, to 1.778 billion pounds, from 1.880 billion at the end of May.

"The NOPA soybean oil stocks number was a little bit light, even with the big crush. And with the new highs for the move (in CBOT soyoil futures), you are going to get technical buying," said Dan Cekander, president of DC Analysis. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Barbara Lewis)