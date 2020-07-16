Soy, corn higher on improving export demand for U.S. supplies

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on
Thursday for a third straight session as top global soy buyer
China booked more U.S. supplies of the oilseed, traders said.
Corn also firmed while wheat futures fell on profit-taking
following a three-week rally.
AS of 1:16 p.m. CDT (1816 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
November soybean futures were up 8-1/4 cents at $8.91 per
bushel. December corn was up 4 cents at $3.38 a bushel
while September wheat was down 15-1/2 cents at $5.35-1/4 a
bushel.
Soybeans advanced after the U.S. Department of Agriculture
through its daily reporting system confirmed sales of 522,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and another 351,000 tonnes to
unknown destinations.
China has also booked more than 3 million tonnes of U.S.
corn since July 10.
"The sales have been great. We sold a bunch of corn earlier,
and now we are getting the beans going. Demand is starting to
pick up a little bit, and the farmer is not a particularly big
seller," said Jack Scoville, analyst with the Price Futures
Group in Chicago.
The latest grain sales came despite concerns about
diplomatic tensions over Hong Kong.
Strength in corn in soybean futures was tempered by
forecasts for welcome rains over the next 10 days in portions of
the Midwest that should boost prospects for big harvests.
However, "some dryness may linger across far southern
portions of the Corn Belt, mainly in southern Missouri, southern
Illinois, and southern Indiana," space technology company Maxar
said in a daily note.
Wheat futures fell more than 2% as the market paused after a
three-week climb in which the CBOT September contract
surged more than 80 cents a bushel, from a low of $4.71 on June
26 to Wednesday's high of $5.51-3/4, on fears of tightening
global supplies.
Consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday further reduced its
forecast for this year's soft wheat harvest in the European
Union.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham
in Sydney
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)