Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 07/15
550.75 USc   +4.95%
02:21pSoy, corn higher on improving export demand for U.S. supplies
RE
12:42pParis wheat eases as U.S. rally fizzles out
RE
05:07aWhy cleaner air may be bad for your sourdough bread
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Soy, corn higher on improving export demand for U.S. supplies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 02:21pm EDT

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Thursday for a third straight session as top global soy buyer China booked more U.S. supplies of the oilseed, traders said.

Corn also firmed while wheat futures fell on profit-taking following a three-week rally.

AS of 1:16 p.m. CDT (1816 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures were up 8-1/4 cents at $8.91 per bushel. December corn was up 4 cents at $3.38 a bushel while September wheat was down 15-1/2 cents at $5.35-1/4 a bushel.

Soybeans advanced after the U.S. Department of Agriculture through its daily reporting system confirmed sales of 522,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and another 351,000 tonnes to unknown destinations.

China has also booked more than 3 million tonnes of U.S. corn since July 10.

"The sales have been great. We sold a bunch of corn earlier, and now we are getting the beans going. Demand is starting to pick up a little bit, and the farmer is not a particularly big seller," said Jack Scoville, analyst with the Price Futures Group in Chicago.

The latest grain sales came despite concerns about diplomatic tensions over Hong Kong.

Strength in corn in soybean futures was tempered by forecasts for welcome rains over the next 10 days in portions of the Midwest that should boost prospects for big harvests.

However, "some dryness may linger across far southern portions of the Corn Belt, mainly in southern Missouri, southern Illinois, and southern Indiana," space technology company Maxar said in a daily note.

Wheat futures fell more than 2% as the market paused after a three-week climb in which the CBOT September contract surged more than 80 cents a bushel, from a low of $4.71 on June 26 to Wednesday's high of $5.51-3/4, on fears of tightening global supplies.

Consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday further reduced its forecast for this year's soft wheat harvest in the European Union.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.54% 326.25 End-of-day quote.-13.67%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.25% 285.9 End-of-day quote.-4.70%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.30% 28.83 End-of-day quote.-16.50%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 4.95% 550.75 End-of-day quote.-1.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
02:21pSoy, corn higher on improving export demand for U.S. supplies
RE
12:42pParis wheat eases as U.S. rally fizzles out
RE
05:07aWhy cleaner air may be bad for your sourdough bread
RE
12:23aWheat eases from three-month peak, export talk limits losses
RE
07/15GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/15Argentina farm minister says no plan to hike grains export taxes
RE
07/15Argentina farm minister says no plan to hike grains export taxes
RE
07/15CBOT wheat to highest since April on spec buying, export talk
RE
07/15Wheat Futures Higher on Tighter World Supplies
DJ
07/15China buys more soybeans as its U.S. crop buying spree continues
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group