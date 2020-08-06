Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/05
510.75 USc   +0.49%
07:06aSoy, corn prices slip as U.S. crop outlook improves
RE
05:15aWorld food price index rises in July, extending rebound
RE
04:18aWorld food price index rises for second month in July
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Soy, corn prices slip as U.S. crop outlook improves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 07:06am EDT

* Rains in U.S. Midwest to boost corn, soybean crops

* Wheat falls with Canada set for record crop

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid for a third consecutive session on Thursday, weighed down by expectations of a bumper U.S. harvest with rains forecast in key growing regions.

Corn fell for a second time in three sessions while wheat lost ground on slowing demand for grains.

"U.S. crops are looking very good, we are likely to see record corn and soybean production," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.

"At the same time, there is lower consumption of corn, given the decline in demand for ethanol."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade had lost 0.3% to $8.76 a bushel by 1052 GMT, after closing down 0.3% on Wednesday.

Corn gave up 0.2% to stand at $3.22-1/2 a bushel and wheat slid 0.9% to $5.06-1/4 a bushel.

Forecasts of rains in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest will shepherd the crop through critical stages of development.

Some wet weather was in the forecast for next week in Iowa, said Kyle Tapley, agriculture meteorologist at Maxar. The outlook eased lingering concerns about dry conditions limiting yield potential in that state.

Elsewhere there was mixed news on the outlook for wheat crops with a tour of farms in Canada suggesting the major exporter was on track for a record harvest.

In contrast, France's farm ministry lowered its estimate of the 2020 soft wheat harvest to 29.71 million tonnes, down 1.6 million tonnes from its initial forecast last month and now 25% below last year's crop, due to the effects of adverse weather.

"Now it’s pretty much official: the French soft wheat crop in 2020/21 will be below 30 million tons...Bad weather during planting and drought in the spring have led to a low acreage and disappointing yields. By contrast, Canada is harvesting a record wheat crop of 39 million tons," Commerzbank said in a note. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACREAGE HOLDINGS, INC. 0.66% 3.07 Delayed Quote.-48.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.22% 0.71815 Delayed Quote.2.30%
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
COMMERZBANK AG -1.16% 4.721 Delayed Quote.-13.74%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.89% 311 End-of-day quote.-19.79%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -1.34% 16.91 End-of-day quote.-31.34%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.42% 282.5 End-of-day quote.-5.40%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.54% 31.7 End-of-day quote.-8.09%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.49% 510.75 End-of-day quote.-8.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
07:06aSoy, corn prices slip as U.S. crop outlook improves
RE
05:15aWorld food price index rises in July, extending rebound
RE
04:18aWorld food price index rises for second month in July
RE
03:59aLebanon mourns victims of devastating blast, searches for missing
RE
08/05Soybeans slip for third session as U.S. weather boosts crop outlook
RE
08/05Soybeans edge higher, weather outlook caps gains
RE
08/05Wheat traders caught short by rally in Black Sea prices
RE
08/05Corteva profit, revenue fall on lower sales of corn seeds, fungicides
RE
08/05GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/05Corn Rises on Expectations of Higher Export Demand
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group