Soy, corn prices slip as U.S. crop outlook improves

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid for a third consecutive session on Thursday, weighed down by expectations of a bumper U.S. harvest with rains forecast in key growing regions.

Corn fell for a second time in three sessions while wheat lost ground on slowing demand for grains.

"U.S. crops are looking very good, we are likely to see record corn and soybean production," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.

"At the same time, there is lower consumption of corn, given the decline in demand for ethanol."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade had lost 0.3% to $8.76 a bushel by 1052 GMT, after closing down 0.3% on Wednesday.

Corn gave up 0.2% to stand at $3.22-1/2 a bushel and wheat slid 0.9% to $5.06-1/4 a bushel.

Forecasts of rains in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest will shepherd the crop through critical stages of development.

Some wet weather was in the forecast for next week in Iowa, said Kyle Tapley, agriculture meteorologist at Maxar. The outlook eased lingering concerns about dry conditions limiting yield potential in that state.

Elsewhere there was mixed news on the outlook for wheat crops with a tour of farms in Canada suggesting the major exporter was on track for a record harvest.

In contrast, France's farm ministry lowered its estimate of the 2020 soft wheat harvest to 29.71 million tonnes, down 1.6 million tonnes from its initial forecast last month and now 25% below last year's crop, due to the effects of adverse weather.

"Now it’s pretty much official: the French soft wheat crop in 2020/21 will be below 30 million tons...Bad weather during planting and drought in the spring have led to a low acreage and disappointing yields. By contrast, Canada is harvesting a record wheat crop of 39 million tons," Commerzbank said in a note. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)