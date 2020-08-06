Soy, corn prices slip as U.S. crop outlook improves

* Rains in U.S. Midwest to boost corn, soybean crops
* Wheat falls with Canada set for record crop
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid
for a third consecutive session on Thursday, weighed down by
expectations of a bumper U.S. harvest with rains forecast in key
growing regions.
Corn fell for a second time in three sessions while wheat
lost ground on slowing demand for grains.
"U.S. crops are looking very good, we are likely to see
record corn and soybean production," said Phin Ziebell,
agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.
"At the same time, there is lower consumption of corn, given
the decline in demand for ethanol."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade had lost 0.3% to $8.76 a bushel by 1052 GMT, after
closing down 0.3% on Wednesday.
Corn gave up 0.2% to stand at $3.22-1/2 a bushel and
wheat slid 0.9% to $5.06-1/4 a bushel.
Forecasts of rains in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest
will shepherd the crop through critical stages of development.
Some wet weather was in the forecast for next week in Iowa,
said Kyle Tapley, agriculture meteorologist at Maxar. The
outlook eased lingering concerns about dry conditions limiting
yield potential in that state.
Elsewhere there was mixed news on the outlook for wheat
crops with a tour of farms in Canada suggesting the major
exporter was on track for a record harvest.
In contrast, France's farm ministry lowered its estimate of
the 2020 soft wheat harvest to 29.71 million tonnes, down 1.6
million tonnes from its initial forecast last month and now 25%
below last year's crop, due to the effects of adverse weather.
"Now it’s pretty much official: the French soft wheat crop
in 2020/21 will be below 30 million tons...Bad weather during
planting and drought in the spring have led to a low acreage and
disappointing yields. By contrast, Canada is harvesting a record
wheat crop of 39 million tons," Commerzbank said in a note.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)