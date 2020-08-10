Soybeans gain on export sales, corn perks up on dry weather

* Big expected Russian, Canadian crop weakens wheat
* Corn up slightly on weather woes
* Soybeans add as exports continue to build
CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on
Monday as a spate of new crop soybean export sales eased
concerns about forecasts of huge harvests across the U.S.
Midwest.
Corn futures were buoyed by dryness in top corn producing
states, as weekend rainfall missed drought-stricken parts of
western Iowa.
Meanwhile, wheat futures slipped on estimates for large
Canadian and Russian crops, as well as improving conditions in
Australia - a potential grain glut that cast a pall over the
broader grain complex.
The Chicago Board of Trade's most active soybean contract
climbed 5-3/4 cents to $8.73-1/4 a bushel. Corn
gained 2-1/4 cents to $3.23 a bushel and wheat fell 4-1/2
cents to $4.91 a bushel.
Exporters reported sales of 699,000 tonnes of soybeans
Monday, with 588,000 bound for China, according to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture.
"These sales are starting to add up," said Mark Shultz,
chief analyst at Northstar Commodity.
But uncertainty over whether grain supplies will overwhelm
global demand added a bearish tone to Monday's trade, and
investors shored up their positions ahead of Wednesday's World
Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to forecast
plentiful supplies and raise estimates for U.S. grains and
oilseed crops.
Weather offered mixed signals for both corn and soybeans, as
dry patches persist across much of Iowa, the top producing corn
state, and raised questions about yields.
"I think we’re going to test these hybrids this year, to see
how good they are with lack of moisture, especially on the
western half of Iowa," said Ed Dugan, risk management specialist
at Top Third Ag Marketing.
While some weather models are calling for rain across the
Midwest, "it has to be at least an inch of rain or better to
turn the tide," said Schultz.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by
Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Brown and David
Gregorio)