Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/07
495.5 USc   -1.15%
03:33pSoybeans gain on export sales, corn perks up on dry weather
RE
01:23pSoybeans gain on export sales, corn perks up on dry weather
RE
06:55aWheat falls on expected abundance of global supply
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Soybeans gain on export sales, corn perks up on dry weather

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 03:33pm EDT

* Big expected Russian, Canadian crop weakens wheat

* Corn up slightly on weather woes

* Soybeans add as exports continue to build

CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Monday as a spate of new crop soybean export sales eased concerns about forecasts of huge harvests across the U.S. Midwest.

Corn futures were buoyed by dryness in top corn producing states, as weekend rainfall missed drought-stricken parts of western Iowa.

Meanwhile, wheat futures slipped on estimates for large Canadian and Russian crops, as well as improving conditions in Australia - a potential grain glut that cast a pall over the broader grain complex.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most active soybean contract climbed 5-3/4 cents to $8.73-1/4 a bushel. Corn gained 2-1/4 cents to $3.23 a bushel and wheat fell 4-1/2 cents to $4.91 a bushel.

Exporters reported sales of 699,000 tonnes of soybeans Monday, with 588,000 bound for China, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"These sales are starting to add up," said Mark Shultz, chief analyst at Northstar Commodity.

But uncertainty over whether grain supplies will overwhelm global demand added a bearish tone to Monday's trade, and investors shored up their positions ahead of Wednesday's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to forecast plentiful supplies and raise estimates for U.S. grains and oilseed crops.

Weather offered mixed signals for both corn and soybeans, as dry patches persist across much of Iowa, the top producing corn state, and raised questions about yields.

"I think we’re going to test these hybrids this year, to see how good they are with lack of moisture, especially on the western half of Iowa," said Ed Dugan, risk management specialist at Top Third Ag Marketing.

While some weather models are calling for rain across the Midwest, "it has to be at least an inch of rain or better to turn the tide," said Schultz. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Brown and David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.12% 307.75 End-of-day quote.-20.63%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.07% 280.5 End-of-day quote.-6.64%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.19% 31.46 End-of-day quote.-9.10%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.15% 495.5 End-of-day quote.-11.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
03:33pSoybeans gain on export sales, corn perks up on dry weather
RE
01:23pSoybeans gain on export sales, corn perks up on dry weather
RE
06:55aWheat falls on expected abundance of global supply
RE
08/09Corn ticks up from 5-week low; U.S. production outlook caps gains
RE
08/09Soybeans rebound from 6-week low, upbeat global supply outlook caps gains
RE
08/07GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/07Soybeans Fall as Bearish WASDE Expected
DJ
08/07Bearish supply outlooks spark selling in U.S. corn, soy, wheat
RE
08/07Insured losses from Beirut blast seen around $3 bln-sources
RE
08/07U.S. soybeans, wheat and corn fall on bearish supplies
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group