Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 07/09
526.25 USc   +1.69%
01:32pU.S. lowers wheat, corn harvest forecasts as farmers cut acreage
RE
12:30pUSDA cuts U.S. corn production view, raises soy harvest outlook
RE
12:23pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Wheat By Class
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

U.S. lowers wheat, corn harvest forecasts as farmers cut acreage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 01:32pm EDT

(Recasts, changes headlines, adds new analyst quote, details, byline, price reaction)

CHICAGO, July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. government lowered its forecasts for domestic corn and wheat harvests on Thursday due to a cut in acreage estimates, but yields were still expected to remain robust due to good crop weather.

The U.S. Agriculture Department's 2020/21 wheat production outlook for 1.824 billion bushels was 2.8% below its June forecast and near the low end of market expectations. The cut sparked a rally in wheat futures, which jumped to their highest since April 24 after the data was released.

USDA pegged average wheat yields at 49.7 bushels per acre, down 0.1 bushels from its June estimate and the third largest on record if realized. U.S. farmers are about halfway through the harvest of the winter wheat they seeded last fall.

"Traders may have been caught off guard by winter wheat production declining as much as it did, but a lot of that is reflected in the acreage," said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst for Futures International.

Corn production for the 2020/21 marketing year was pegged at 15.000 billion bushels, based on a yield of 178.5 bushels per acre, USDA said in its monthly supply and demand report. That compares with the government's June estimate of a 15.995 billion bushel harvest and yields of 178.5 bushels per acre.

Corn futures, which had been trading lower before the report was released, sank 3% to a 10-day low.

"If the weather forecasts are fine, and the market doesn’t see a threat to yields, there’s probably too much weather premium in," said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading. "The USDA’s not going to update any kind of yield projections until a month from now."

Soybean production was seen at 4.135 billion bushels, up from the June outlook for 4.125 billion bushels. Average yield expectations were unchanged at 49.8 bushels per acre. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACREAGE HOLDINGS, INC. 9.62% 2.62 Delayed Quote.-59.63%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.86% 351.25 End-of-day quote.-9.41%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.95% 28.19 End-of-day quote.-17.48%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.69% 526.25 End-of-day quote.-5.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
01:32pU.S. lowers wheat, corn harvest forecasts as farmers cut acreage
RE
12:30pUSDA cuts U.S. corn production view, raises soy harvest outlook
RE
12:23pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Wheat By Class
DJ
12:19pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Jul 10
DJ
12:18pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat - Jul 10
DJ
12:17pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Durum/Other Spring -Jul 10
DJ
12:17pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Winter Wheat-Jul 10
DJ
12:17pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Jul 10
DJ
12:17pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Jul 10
DJ
05:19aChina expects higher soybean, corn imports for 2019/20 on rise in U.S. cargoe..
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group