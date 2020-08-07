U.S. soybeans, wheat and corn fall on bearish supplies

(New throughout, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst
CHICAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for the
fourth day in a row to their lowest since June 30 as
expectations kept building that growing supplies will outstrip
demand even as top buyer China steps up its purchases, traders
said.
A bearish supply outlook also pressured wheat futures,
which dropped 1.8% to a one-month low, and the corn market.
Traders were staking out positions ahead of the U.S.
Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report next
week that analysts were expecting would boost the government's
view of the supply situation for all three commodities.
"We have good growing conditions," president of broker
Midwest Market Solutions. "We have a report that is next week
that is expected to be a little bit bearish. Political tensions
continue to rise. All those factors are bearish enough to
continue to push this market lower.
At 10:52 a.m. CDT (1552 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
November soybean futures were down 9-1/4 cents at
$8.68-3/4 a bushel.
USDA on Friday reported private sales of U.S. soybeans to
China of 456,000 tonnes, the biggest single-day soy sale to the
world's top buyer since June 11.
CBOT September soft red winter wheat 8-3/4 cents lower
at $4.92-1/2 a bushel. The contract was on track for a weekly
loss of 7.3%, which would be the biggest for the most-active
wheat futures contract in nearly two years.
An estimate calling for a record Canadian wheat crop, rising
forecasts for Russia's harvest, improving conditions in
Australia and good early signs for the U.S. spring wheat harvest
were underscoring ample global supplies.
"You've got four major countries in which wheat crop
forecasts are being upgraded," said Nathan Cordier of
consultancy Agritel.
CBOT December corn futures were off 3 cents at $3.20-3/4 a
bushel.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David
Gregorio)