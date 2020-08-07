Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/06
501.25 USc   -1.86%
12:09pInsured losses from Beirut blast seen around $3 bln-sources
RE
12:04pU.S. soybeans, wheat and corn fall on bearish supplies
RE
09:44aUSDA confirms biggest U.S. soy sale to China since June
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

U.S. soybeans, wheat and corn fall on bearish supplies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 12:04pm EDT

(New throughout, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote, changes byline, dateline; pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE)

CHICAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for the fourth day in a row to their lowest since June 30 as expectations kept building that growing supplies will outstrip demand even as top buyer China steps up its purchases, traders said.

A bearish supply outlook also pressured wheat futures, which dropped 1.8% to a one-month low, and the corn market.

Traders were staking out positions ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report next week that analysts were expecting would boost the government's view of the supply situation for all three commodities.

"We have good growing conditions," president of broker Midwest Market Solutions. "We have a report that is next week that is expected to be a little bit bearish. Political tensions continue to rise. All those factors are bearish enough to continue to push this market lower.

At 10:52 a.m. CDT (1552 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures were down 9-1/4 cents at $8.68-3/4 a bushel.

USDA on Friday reported private sales of U.S. soybeans to China of 456,000 tonnes, the biggest single-day soy sale to the world's top buyer since June 11.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat 8-3/4 cents lower at $4.92-1/2 a bushel. The contract was on track for a weekly loss of 7.3%, which would be the biggest for the most-active wheat futures contract in nearly two years.

An estimate calling for a record Canadian wheat crop, rising forecasts for Russia's harvest, improving conditions in Australia and good early signs for the U.S. spring wheat harvest were underscoring ample global supplies.

"You've got four major countries in which wheat crop forecasts are being upgraded," said Nathan Cordier of consultancy Agritel.

CBOT December corn futures were off 3 cents at $3.20-3/4 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.08% 311.25 End-of-day quote.-19.73%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.50% 280.9 End-of-day quote.-5.87%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.57% 31.52 End-of-day quote.-8.61%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.86% 501.25 End-of-day quote.-10.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
12:09pInsured losses from Beirut blast seen around $3 bln-sources
RE
12:04pU.S. soybeans, wheat and corn fall on bearish supplies
RE
09:44aUSDA confirms biggest U.S. soy sale to China since June
RE
08:34aEXCLUSIVE : Lebanon navigates food challenge with no grain silo and few stocks
RE
06:16aLebanon navigates food challenge with no grain silo and few stocks
RE
05:08aLebanon navigates food challenge with no grain silo and few stocks
RE
08/06Wheat faces biggest weekly drop in 1 year, corn down for 5th week
RE
08/06Wheat inches higher; set for biggest weekly loss in over 1 year on supply glu..
RE
08/06GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/06Wheat Drops as Downward Trend Continues
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group