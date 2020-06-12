Materials Shares Rebound Following Thursday's Rout -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials were higher after steep decline Thursday.

"It's a trading market at the moment - more than a long-term fundamentals market - so on any setback like yesterday, you're likely to see people come in and bid the market higher," said Brian O'Reilly, head of market strategy for Mediolanum International Funds.

Wall Street banks and investors are joining commodity traders in stockpiling aluminum, an unconventional way to make money at a time when returns on bonds are historically low. The pandemic hit the aluminum market hard by triggering a downturn in the auto and aerospace industries, two big buyers of the metal. It also revived interest in hoarding aluminum to sell at a later date, a trade that became controversial after the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Meanwhile, a strong planting season for U.S. corn is expected to lead to a record-high supply, as demand for the crop remains muted thanks to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

