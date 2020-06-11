WSJ Survey: U.S. Recovery From Pandemic Shock to Begin by Third Quarter

The U.S. economy will be in recovery by the third quarter of this year, economists said in a survey that also concluded the labor market will fare better than previously expected following the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Steven Mnuchin Says White House Considering Second Round of Stimulus Payments

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration is weighing getting behind a second round of stimulus payments for Americans as part of an economic relief package Congress is likely to consider next month.

U.S. Stocks End Sharply Lower as Coronavirus Worries Return

Growing fears of a spike in coronavirus infections in the U.S. sent the stock market tumbling, pulling the Dow industrials down 1,862 points, its worst day since punishing selloffs in March.

Trump Says Fed's Forecasts Are Too Gloomy

President Trump criticized the Federal Reserve after its chairman, Jerome Powell, said the economy faced a potentially long road to full recovery and that the central bank would provide more support as needed.

Net Worth of U.S. Households Dived in First Quarter

The net worth of U.S. households saw a record decline in the first three months of this year as the coronavirus pandemic sent shock waves through the economy and caused equity prices to plummet.

Coronavirus Took Heavier Toll on Emerging Markets

Companies headquartered in developing economies were more likely to have experienced a mainly negative impact from the pandemic, according to a review of hundreds of earnings reports by Dow Jones Newswires.

Record U.S. Corn Supply Grows Even Bigger

A strong planting season for U.S. corn is expected to lead to a record-high supply, even as demand for the crop remains muted due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

More Than 1.5 Million Workers Sought Jobless Benefits Last Week

Though states continue to work through a backlog of claims, new applications for unemployment benefits have trended down since the pandemic triggered a surge in claims at the end of March.

Davey the Day Trader Deconstructed

Today's speculative mania for sometimes worthless stocks has many of the same underpinnings as typical manias, but a couple of unusual ones too.

A Scramble for Gold Is Redrawing the Map of the Market

New York faces a gold rush after the coronavirus pandemic threw precious-metal markets into disarray, setting off a scramble by traders to cut their losses.