CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/11
311.5 USc   +0.32%
12:25pUSDA forecasts record-large U.S. corn crop, second biggest soy crop
RE
12:22pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Aug 12
DJ
12:18pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Corn-Aug 12
DJ
USDA Crop Production : U.S. Corn-Aug 12

08/12/2020 | 12:18pm EDT
         Corn for Grain:  Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State 
            and United States, 2019 and Forecasted August 1, 2020 
============================================================================= 
          Area Harvested        Yield              Production 
 State ====================================================================== 
          2019     2020     2019     2020        2019        2020 
============================================================================= 
     ==-1,000 Acres==-     ==-Bushels==-       ==-1,000 Bushels==- 
AL         305      355    147.0    165.0      44,835      58,575 
AR         725      625    175.0    181.0     126,875     113,125 
CA          60       50    168.0    164.0      10,080       8,200 
CO       1,300    1,300    123.0    117.0     159,900     152,100 
DE         180      170    161.0    170.0      28,980      28,900 
GA         350      345    160.0    181.0      56,000      62,445 
ID         148      130    205.0    203.0      30,340      26,390 
IL      10,200   10,700    181.0    207.0   1,846,200   2,214,900 
IN       4,820    5,250    169.0    188.0     814,580     987,000 
IA      13,050   13,550    198.0    202.0   2,583,900   2,737,100 
KS       6,020    5,750    133.0    143.0     800,660     822,250 
 
KY       1,450    1,430    169.0    181.0     245,050     258,830 
LA         545      565    165.0    180.0      89,925     101,700 
MD         460      455    161.0    160.0      74,060      72,800 
MI       1,610    1,940    147.0    168.0     236,670     325,920 
MN       7,250    7,650    173.0    197.0   1,254,250   1,507,050 
MS         620      530    174.0    180.0     107,880      95,400 
MO       2,990    3,350    155.0    175.0     463,450     586,250 
NE       9,810    9,450    182.0    191.0   1,785,420   1,804,950 
NY         545      495    158.0    167.0      86,110      82,665 
 
NC         930      960    111.0    131.0     103,230     125,760 
ND       3,130    2,200    131.0    155.0     410,030     341,000 
OH       2,570    3,400    164.0    175.0     421,480     595,000 
OK         330      370    137.0    130.0      45,210      48,100 
PA       1,060    1,000    153.0    144.0     162,180     144,000 
SC         350      360    106.0    136.0      37,100      48,960 
SD       3,870    4,920    144.0    167.0     557,280     821,640 
TN         910      900    177.0    178.0     161,070     160,200 
TX       2,150    2,000    133.0    138.0     285,950     276,000 
VA         380      375    144.0    132.0      54,720      49,500 
WA          90      115    237.0    240.0      21,330      27,600 
WI       2,670    2,900    166.0    181.0     443,220     524,900 
 
Oth 
 Sts 1/    444      433    156.1    159.3      69,296      68,992 
 
U.S.    81,322   84,023    167.4    181.8  13,617,261  15,278,202 
============================================================================== 
1/ Other States include Arizona, Florida, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, 
   Oregon, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Individual State level estimates 
   will be published in the Crop Production 2020 Summary. 
 
 
Write to Valena Henderson at csstat@dowjones.com

