USDA Crop Production : U.S. Corn-Aug 12

Corn for Grain: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State and United States, 2019 and Forecasted August 1, 2020 ============================================================================= Area Harvested Yield Production State ====================================================================== 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 ============================================================================= ==-1,000 Acres==- ==-Bushels==- ==-1,000 Bushels==- AL 305 355 147.0 165.0 44,835 58,575 AR 725 625 175.0 181.0 126,875 113,125 CA 60 50 168.0 164.0 10,080 8,200 CO 1,300 1,300 123.0 117.0 159,900 152,100 DE 180 170 161.0 170.0 28,980 28,900 GA 350 345 160.0 181.0 56,000 62,445 ID 148 130 205.0 203.0 30,340 26,390 IL 10,200 10,700 181.0 207.0 1,846,200 2,214,900 IN 4,820 5,250 169.0 188.0 814,580 987,000 IA 13,050 13,550 198.0 202.0 2,583,900 2,737,100 KS 6,020 5,750 133.0 143.0 800,660 822,250 KY 1,450 1,430 169.0 181.0 245,050 258,830 LA 545 565 165.0 180.0 89,925 101,700 MD 460 455 161.0 160.0 74,060 72,800 MI 1,610 1,940 147.0 168.0 236,670 325,920 MN 7,250 7,650 173.0 197.0 1,254,250 1,507,050 MS 620 530 174.0 180.0 107,880 95,400 MO 2,990 3,350 155.0 175.0 463,450 586,250 NE 9,810 9,450 182.0 191.0 1,785,420 1,804,950 NY 545 495 158.0 167.0 86,110 82,665 NC 930 960 111.0 131.0 103,230 125,760 ND 3,130 2,200 131.0 155.0 410,030 341,000 OH 2,570 3,400 164.0 175.0 421,480 595,000 OK 330 370 137.0 130.0 45,210 48,100 PA 1,060 1,000 153.0 144.0 162,180 144,000 SC 350 360 106.0 136.0 37,100 48,960 SD 3,870 4,920 144.0 167.0 557,280 821,640 TN 910 900 177.0 178.0 161,070 160,200 TX 2,150 2,000 133.0 138.0 285,950 276,000 VA 380 375 144.0 132.0 54,720 49,500 WA 90 115 237.0 240.0 21,330 27,600 WI 2,670 2,900 166.0 181.0 443,220 524,900 Oth Sts 1/ 444 433 156.1 159.3 69,296 68,992 U.S. 81,322 84,023 167.4 181.8 13,617,261 15,278,202 ============================================================================== 1/ Other States include Arizona, Florida, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Individual State level estimates will be published in the Crop Production 2020 Summary.