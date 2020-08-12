USDA Crop Production : U.S. Corn-Aug 12

Corn for Grain: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State
and United States, 2019 and Forecasted August 1, 2020
=============================================================================
Area Harvested Yield Production
State ======================================================================
2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020
=============================================================================
==-1,000 Acres==- ==-Bushels==- ==-1,000 Bushels==-
AL 305 355 147.0 165.0 44,835 58,575
AR 725 625 175.0 181.0 126,875 113,125
CA 60 50 168.0 164.0 10,080 8,200
CO 1,300 1,300 123.0 117.0 159,900 152,100
DE 180 170 161.0 170.0 28,980 28,900
GA 350 345 160.0 181.0 56,000 62,445
ID 148 130 205.0 203.0 30,340 26,390
IL 10,200 10,700 181.0 207.0 1,846,200 2,214,900
IN 4,820 5,250 169.0 188.0 814,580 987,000
IA 13,050 13,550 198.0 202.0 2,583,900 2,737,100
KS 6,020 5,750 133.0 143.0 800,660 822,250
KY 1,450 1,430 169.0 181.0 245,050 258,830
LA 545 565 165.0 180.0 89,925 101,700
MD 460 455 161.0 160.0 74,060 72,800
MI 1,610 1,940 147.0 168.0 236,670 325,920
MN 7,250 7,650 173.0 197.0 1,254,250 1,507,050
MS 620 530 174.0 180.0 107,880 95,400
MO 2,990 3,350 155.0 175.0 463,450 586,250
NE 9,810 9,450 182.0 191.0 1,785,420 1,804,950
NY 545 495 158.0 167.0 86,110 82,665
NC 930 960 111.0 131.0 103,230 125,760
ND 3,130 2,200 131.0 155.0 410,030 341,000
OH 2,570 3,400 164.0 175.0 421,480 595,000
OK 330 370 137.0 130.0 45,210 48,100
PA 1,060 1,000 153.0 144.0 162,180 144,000
SC 350 360 106.0 136.0 37,100 48,960
SD 3,870 4,920 144.0 167.0 557,280 821,640
TN 910 900 177.0 178.0 161,070 160,200
TX 2,150 2,000 133.0 138.0 285,950 276,000
VA 380 375 144.0 132.0 54,720 49,500
WA 90 115 237.0 240.0 21,330 27,600
WI 2,670 2,900 166.0 181.0 443,220 524,900
Oth
Sts 1/ 444 433 156.1 159.3 69,296 68,992
U.S. 81,322 84,023 167.4 181.8 13,617,261 15,278,202
==============================================================================
1/ Other States include Arizona, Florida, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico,
Oregon, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Individual State level estimates
will be published in the Crop Production 2020 Summary.
