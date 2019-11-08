Log in
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 11/07
375.25 USc   -0.92%
12:24pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Nov 8
DJ
12:24pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Nov 8
DJ
12:22pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Corn-Nov 8
DJ
USDA Crop Production : U.S. Corn-Nov 8

0
11/08/2019 | 12:22pm EST
         Corn for Grain:  Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State 
          and United States, 2018 and Forecasted November 1, 2019 
=============================================================================== 
       Area Harvested           Yield                      Production 
State ========================================================================= 
       2018     2019    2018    Oct 1   2019        2018    Oct 1        2019 
=============================================================================== 
     ==-1,000 Acres==-     ==-Bushels==-             ==-1,000 Bushels==- 
AL      250      305   156.0  151.0  156.0      39,000      46,055      47,580 
AR      645      740   181.0  175.0  175.0     116,745     129,500     129,500 
CA       65       90   173.0  165.0  160.0      11,245      14,850      14,400 
CO    1,200    1,260   130.0  144.0  140.0     156,000     181,440     176,400 
DE      166      180   145.0  150.0  148.0      24,070      27,000      26,640 
GA      285      345   176.0  168.0  168.0      50,160      57,960      57,960 
ID      135      125   213.0  210.0  210.0      28,755      26,250      26,250 
IL   10,850   10,250   210.0  179.0  179.0   2,278,500   1,834,750   1,834,750 
IN    5,200    4,900   189.0  162.0  165.0     982,800     793,800     808,500 
IA   12,800   13,100   196.0  192.0  192.0   2,508,800   2,515,200   2,515,200 
KS    5,000    6,000   129.0  136.0  133.0     645,000     816,000     798,000 
KY    1,230    1,450   175.0  178.0  177.0     215,250     258,100     256,650 
LA      450      550   173.0  166.0  164.0      77,850      91,300      90,200 
MD      390      440   146.0  167.0  163.0      56,940      73,480      71,720 
MI    1,940    1,740   153.0  155.0  151.0     296,820     269,700     262,740 
MN    7,490    7,310   182.0  173.0  170.0   1,363,180   1,264,630   1,242,700 
MS      465      625   185.0  174.0  174.0      86,025     108,750     108,750 
MO    3,330    3,050   140.0  155.0  155.0     466,200     472,750     472,750 
NE    9,310    9,750   192.0  186.0  182.0   1,787,520   1,813,500   1,774,500 
NY      645      530   159.0  153.0  148.0     102,555      81,090      78,440 
NC      830      910   113.0  110.0  107.0      93,790     100,100      97,370 
ND    2,930    3,310   153.0  146.0  142.0     448,290     483,260     470,020 
OH    3,300    2,590   187.0  160.0  163.0     617,100     414,400     422,170 
OK      280      325   134.0  142.0  142.0      37,520      46,150      46,150 
PA      950      960   140.0  160.0  160.0     133,000     153,600     153,600 
SC      310      345   127.0  110.0  105.0      39,370      37,950      36,225 
SD    4,860    3,920   160.0  154.0  151.0     777,600     603,680     591,920 
TN      690      920   168.0  175.0  174.0     115,920     161,000     160,080 
TX    1,750    2,050   108.0  142.0  137.0     189,000     291,100     280,850 
VA      325      375   146.0  148.0  140.0      47,450      55,500      52,500 
WA       85       85   220.0  210.0  210.0      18,700      17,850      17,850 
WI    3,170    2,840   172.0  163.0  163.0     545,240     462,920     462,920 
 
Other 
Sts 1/  414      445   153.9  170.2  170.2      63,706      75,720      75,720 
 
U.S. 81,740   81,815   176.4  168.4  167.0  14,420,101  13,779,335  13,661,005 
============================================================================== 
1/ Other States include Arizona, Florida, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, 
   Oregon, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Individual State level estimates 
   will be published in the Crop Production 2019 Summary. 
 
 
Write to Valena Henderson at csstat@dowjones.com

Latest news on CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FL
11/07GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/07Soybeans Gain on Tariff Hopes
DJ
11/07World food prices rise for first time in five months - U.N. FAO
RE
11/06GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/06Wheat Climbs on Expectations of Global Supply Squeeze
DJ
11/06North American Rail Traffic Fell 8% in Week Ended Nov. 2
DJ
