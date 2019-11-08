USDA Crop Production : U.S. Corn-Nov 8

Corn for Grain: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State and United States, 2018 and Forecasted November 1, 2019 =============================================================================== Area Harvested Yield Production State ========================================================================= 2018 2019 2018 Oct 1 2019 2018 Oct 1 2019 =============================================================================== ==-1,000 Acres==- ==-Bushels==- ==-1,000 Bushels==- AL 250 305 156.0 151.0 156.0 39,000 46,055 47,580 AR 645 740 181.0 175.0 175.0 116,745 129,500 129,500 CA 65 90 173.0 165.0 160.0 11,245 14,850 14,400 CO 1,200 1,260 130.0 144.0 140.0 156,000 181,440 176,400 DE 166 180 145.0 150.0 148.0 24,070 27,000 26,640 GA 285 345 176.0 168.0 168.0 50,160 57,960 57,960 ID 135 125 213.0 210.0 210.0 28,755 26,250 26,250 IL 10,850 10,250 210.0 179.0 179.0 2,278,500 1,834,750 1,834,750 IN 5,200 4,900 189.0 162.0 165.0 982,800 793,800 808,500 IA 12,800 13,100 196.0 192.0 192.0 2,508,800 2,515,200 2,515,200 KS 5,000 6,000 129.0 136.0 133.0 645,000 816,000 798,000 KY 1,230 1,450 175.0 178.0 177.0 215,250 258,100 256,650 LA 450 550 173.0 166.0 164.0 77,850 91,300 90,200 MD 390 440 146.0 167.0 163.0 56,940 73,480 71,720 MI 1,940 1,740 153.0 155.0 151.0 296,820 269,700 262,740 MN 7,490 7,310 182.0 173.0 170.0 1,363,180 1,264,630 1,242,700 MS 465 625 185.0 174.0 174.0 86,025 108,750 108,750 MO 3,330 3,050 140.0 155.0 155.0 466,200 472,750 472,750 NE 9,310 9,750 192.0 186.0 182.0 1,787,520 1,813,500 1,774,500 NY 645 530 159.0 153.0 148.0 102,555 81,090 78,440 NC 830 910 113.0 110.0 107.0 93,790 100,100 97,370 ND 2,930 3,310 153.0 146.0 142.0 448,290 483,260 470,020 OH 3,300 2,590 187.0 160.0 163.0 617,100 414,400 422,170 OK 280 325 134.0 142.0 142.0 37,520 46,150 46,150 PA 950 960 140.0 160.0 160.0 133,000 153,600 153,600 SC 310 345 127.0 110.0 105.0 39,370 37,950 36,225 SD 4,860 3,920 160.0 154.0 151.0 777,600 603,680 591,920 TN 690 920 168.0 175.0 174.0 115,920 161,000 160,080 TX 1,750 2,050 108.0 142.0 137.0 189,000 291,100 280,850 VA 325 375 146.0 148.0 140.0 47,450 55,500 52,500 WA 85 85 220.0 210.0 210.0 18,700 17,850 17,850 WI 3,170 2,840 172.0 163.0 163.0 545,240 462,920 462,920 Other Sts 1/ 414 445 153.9 170.2 170.2 63,706 75,720 75,720 U.S. 81,740 81,815 176.4 168.4 167.0 14,420,101 13,779,335 13,661,005 ============================================================================== 1/ Other States include Arizona, Florida, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Individual State level estimates will be published in the Crop Production 2019 Summary. Write to Valena Henderson at csstat@dowjones.com