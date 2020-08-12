USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Aug 12

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use 1/ ============================================================================ Item 2019/2020 2020/2021 prev Aug 12 prev Aug 12 ============================================================================ FEED GRAINS Million acres Area Planted 100.5 100.5 103.6 * 103.6 Harvested 89.0 89.0 92.1 * 92.1 Yield per harvested Metric tons acre 4.03 4.03 4.28 4.37 Million metric tons Beginning stocks 60.5 60.5 60.2 59.6 Production 359.0 359.0 394.0 402.3 Imports 2.9 2.9 2.4 2.4 Supply, total 422.4 422.4 456.6 464.4 Feed and residual 146.6 146.6 152.3 154.3 Food, seed & industrial 165.1 165.1 173.7 173.7 Domestic, total 311.7 311.7 326.0 328.0 Exports 50.6 51.1 60.3 63.3 Use, total 362.2 362.7 386.3 391.2 Ending stocks, total 60.2 59.6 70.3 73.1 CORN Area Million acres Planted 89.7 89.7 92.0 * 92.0 Harvested 81.3 81.3 84.0 * 84.0 Yield per harvested Bushels acre 167.4 167.4 178.5 * 181.8 Million bushels Beginning stocks 2,221 2,221 2,248 2,228 Production 13,617 13,617 15,000 15,278 Imports 45 45 25 25 Supply, total 15,883 15,883 17,273 17,531 Feed and residual 5,600 5,600 5,850 5,925 Food, seed & industrial 2/ 6,260 6,260 6,625 6,625 Ethanol for fuel 3/ 4,850 4,850 5,200 5,200 Domestic, total 11,860 11,860 12,475 12,550 Exports 1,775 1,795 2,150 2,225 Use, total 13,635 13,655 14,625 14,775 Ending stocks, total 2,248 2,228 2,648 2,756 Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 4/ 3.60 3.60 3.35 3.10 ============================================================================ Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for corn and sorghum; June 1 for barley and oats. 2/ For a breakout of FSI corn uses see Feed Outlook table 5 or access the data on the Web through the Feed Grains Database at www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/feed-grains-database.aspx. 3/ Corn processed in ethanol plants to produce ethanol and by-products including distillers' grains corn gluten feed corn gluten meal and corn oil. 4/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers. * For July planted and harvested acres reported in the June 30 2020 "Acreage." The corn yield projection is based on a weather-adjusted trend assuming normal mid-May planting progress and summer growing season weather estimated using the 1988-2019 time period and includes a downward stochastic adjustment to account for the asymmetric response of yield to July precipitation. Write to Rose Ridinger at csstat@dowjones.com