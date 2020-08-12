Log in
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/11
USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Aug 12

08/12/2020 | 12:17pm EDT
                      U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use 1/ 
============================================================================ 
Item                               2019/2020                 2020/2021 
                                prev       Aug 12         prev       Aug 12 
============================================================================ 
FEED GRAINS                             Million acres 
Area 
Planted                        100.5        100.5      103.6 *        103.6 
Harvested                       89.0         89.0       92.1 *         92.1 
Yield per harvested                     Metric tons 
acre                            4.03         4.03         4.28         4.37 
                                       Million metric tons 
Beginning stocks                60.5         60.5         60.2         59.6 
Production                     359.0        359.0        394.0        402.3 
Imports                          2.9          2.9          2.4          2.4 
Supply, total                  422.4        422.4        456.6        464.4 
Feed and residual              146.6        146.6        152.3        154.3 
Food, seed & industrial        165.1        165.1        173.7        173.7 
Domestic, total                311.7        311.7        326.0        328.0 
Exports                         50.6         51.1         60.3         63.3 
Use, total                     362.2        362.7        386.3        391.2 
Ending stocks, total            60.2         59.6         70.3         73.1 
 
CORN 
Area                                    Million acres 
Planted                         89.7         89.7       92.0 *         92.0 
Harvested                       81.3         81.3       84.0 *         84.0 
Yield per harvested                       Bushels 
acre                           167.4        167.4      178.5 *        181.8 
                                      Million bushels 
Beginning stocks               2,221        2,221        2,248        2,228 
Production                    13,617       13,617       15,000       15,278 
Imports                           45           45           25           25 
Supply, total                 15,883       15,883       17,273       17,531 
Feed and residual              5,600        5,600        5,850        5,925 
Food, seed & industrial 2/     6,260        6,260        6,625        6,625 
Ethanol for fuel 3/            4,850        4,850        5,200        5,200 
Domestic, total               11,860       11,860       12,475       12,550 
Exports                        1,775        1,795        2,150        2,225 
Use, total                    13,635       13,655       14,625       14,775 
Ending stocks, total           2,248        2,228        2,648        2,756 
Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 4/         3.60         3.60         3.35         3.10 
============================================================================ 
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding.  1/ Marketing year beginning 
September 1 for corn and sorghum; June 1 for barley and oats.  2/ For a 
breakout of FSI corn uses  see Feed Outlook table 5 or access the data on the 
Web through the Feed Grains Database at 
www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/feed-grains-database.aspx.  3/ Corn processed 
in ethanol plants to produce ethanol and by-products including distillers' 
grains  corn gluten feed  corn gluten meal  and corn oil.  4/ Marketing-year 
weighted average price received by farmers.  * For July  planted and 
harvested acres reported in the June 30  2020  "Acreage."  The corn yield 
projection is based on a weather-adjusted trend assuming normal mid-May 
planting progress and summer growing season weather  estimated using the 
1988-2019 time period  and includes a downward stochastic adjustment to 
account for the asymmetric response of yield to July precipitation. 
 
 
Write to Rose Ridinger at csstat@dowjones.com

