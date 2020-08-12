USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Aug 12

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use 1/
============================================================================
Item 2019/2020 2020/2021
prev Aug 12 prev Aug 12
============================================================================
FEED GRAINS Million acres
Area
Planted 100.5 100.5 103.6 * 103.6
Harvested 89.0 89.0 92.1 * 92.1
Yield per harvested Metric tons
acre 4.03 4.03 4.28 4.37
Million metric tons
Beginning stocks 60.5 60.5 60.2 59.6
Production 359.0 359.0 394.0 402.3
Imports 2.9 2.9 2.4 2.4
Supply, total 422.4 422.4 456.6 464.4
Feed and residual 146.6 146.6 152.3 154.3
Food, seed & industrial 165.1 165.1 173.7 173.7
Domestic, total 311.7 311.7 326.0 328.0
Exports 50.6 51.1 60.3 63.3
Use, total 362.2 362.7 386.3 391.2
Ending stocks, total 60.2 59.6 70.3 73.1
CORN
Area Million acres
Planted 89.7 89.7 92.0 * 92.0
Harvested 81.3 81.3 84.0 * 84.0
Yield per harvested Bushels
acre 167.4 167.4 178.5 * 181.8
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 2,221 2,221 2,248 2,228
Production 13,617 13,617 15,000 15,278
Imports 45 45 25 25
Supply, total 15,883 15,883 17,273 17,531
Feed and residual 5,600 5,600 5,850 5,925
Food, seed & industrial 2/ 6,260 6,260 6,625 6,625
Ethanol for fuel 3/ 4,850 4,850 5,200 5,200
Domestic, total 11,860 11,860 12,475 12,550
Exports 1,775 1,795 2,150 2,225
Use, total 13,635 13,655 14,625 14,775
Ending stocks, total 2,248 2,228 2,648 2,756
Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 4/ 3.60 3.60 3.35 3.10
============================================================================
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning
September 1 for corn and sorghum; June 1 for barley and oats. 2/ For a
breakout of FSI corn uses see Feed Outlook table 5 or access the data on the
Web through the Feed Grains Database at
www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/feed-grains-database.aspx. 3/ Corn processed
in ethanol plants to produce ethanol and by-products including distillers'
grains corn gluten feed corn gluten meal and corn oil. 4/ Marketing-year
weighted average price received by farmers. * For July planted and
harvested acres reported in the June 30 2020 "Acreage." The corn yield
projection is based on a weather-adjusted trend assuming normal mid-May
planting progress and summer growing season weather estimated using the
1988-2019 time period and includes a downward stochastic adjustment to
account for the asymmetric response of yield to July precipitation.
