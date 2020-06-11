USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Jun 11

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use 1/ ============================================================================ Item 2019/2020 2020/2021 prev Jun 11 prev Jun 11 ============================================================================ FEED GRAINS Million acres Area Planted 100.5 100.5 108.7 * 108.7 * Harvested 89.1 89.0 98.3 * 98.3 * Yield per harvested Metric tons acre 4.04 4.03 4.28 4.28 Million metric tons Beginning stocks 60.5 60.5 56.6 56.6 Production 360.2 359.0 420.2 420.2 Imports 2.9 2.9 2.4 2.4 Supply, total 423.5 422.4 479.3 479.3 Feed and residual 149.2 149.2 158.1 158.1 Food, seed & industrial 167.3 166.1 173.2 173.2 Domestic, total 316.6 315.2 331.2 331.2 Exports 50.3 50.6 60.3 60.3 Use, total 366.9 365.8 391.6 391.6 Ending stocks, total 56.6 56.6 87.7 87.7 CORN Area Million acres Planted 89.7 89.7 97.0 * 97.0 * Harvested 81.4 81.3 89.6 * 89.6 * Yield per harvested Bushels acre 167.8 167.4 178.5 * 178.5 * Million bushels Beginning stocks 2,221 2,221 2,098 2,103 Production 13,663 13,617 15,995 15,995 Imports 45 45 25 25 Supply, total 15,928 15,883 18,118 18,123 Feed and residual 5,700 5,700 6,050 6,050 Food, seed & industrial 2/ 6,355 6,305 6,600 6,600 Ethanol for fuel 3/ 4,950 4,900 5,200 5,200 Domestic, total 12,055 12,005 12,650 12,650 Exports 1,775 1,775 2,150 2,150 Use, total 13,830 13,780 14,800 14,800 Ending stocks, total 2,098 2,103 3,318 3,323 Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 4/ 3.60 3.60 3.20 3.20 ============================================================================ Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for corn and sorghum; June 1 for barley and oats. 2/ For a breakout of FSI corn uses see Feed Outlook table 5 or access the data on the Web through the Feed Grains Database at www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/feed-grains-database.aspx. 3/ Corn processed in ethanol plants to produce ethanol and by-products including distillers' grains corn gluten feed corn gluten meal and corn oil. 4/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers. * Planted acres reported in the March 31 2020 "Prospective Plantings." For corn harvested acres projected based on historical abandonment and use for silage. The yield projection is based on a weather-adjusted trend assuming normal mid-May planting progress and summer growing season weather estimated using the 1988-2019 time period and includes a downward stochastic adjustment to account for the asymmetric response of yield to July precipitation. Write to Rose Ridinger at csstat@dowjones.com