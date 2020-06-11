USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Jun 11

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use 1/
============================================================================
Item 2019/2020 2020/2021
prev Jun 11 prev Jun 11
============================================================================
FEED GRAINS Million acres
Area
Planted 100.5 100.5 108.7 * 108.7 *
Harvested 89.1 89.0 98.3 * 98.3 *
Yield per harvested Metric tons
acre 4.04 4.03 4.28 4.28
Million metric tons
Beginning stocks 60.5 60.5 56.6 56.6
Production 360.2 359.0 420.2 420.2
Imports 2.9 2.9 2.4 2.4
Supply, total 423.5 422.4 479.3 479.3
Feed and residual 149.2 149.2 158.1 158.1
Food, seed & industrial 167.3 166.1 173.2 173.2
Domestic, total 316.6 315.2 331.2 331.2
Exports 50.3 50.6 60.3 60.3
Use, total 366.9 365.8 391.6 391.6
Ending stocks, total 56.6 56.6 87.7 87.7
CORN
Area Million acres
Planted 89.7 89.7 97.0 * 97.0 *
Harvested 81.4 81.3 89.6 * 89.6 *
Yield per harvested Bushels
acre 167.8 167.4 178.5 * 178.5 *
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 2,221 2,221 2,098 2,103
Production 13,663 13,617 15,995 15,995
Imports 45 45 25 25
Supply, total 15,928 15,883 18,118 18,123
Feed and residual 5,700 5,700 6,050 6,050
Food, seed & industrial 2/ 6,355 6,305 6,600 6,600
Ethanol for fuel 3/ 4,950 4,900 5,200 5,200
Domestic, total 12,055 12,005 12,650 12,650
Exports 1,775 1,775 2,150 2,150
Use, total 13,830 13,780 14,800 14,800
Ending stocks, total 2,098 2,103 3,318 3,323
Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 4/ 3.60 3.60 3.20 3.20
============================================================================
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning
September 1 for corn and sorghum; June 1 for barley and oats. 2/ For a
breakout of FSI corn uses see Feed Outlook table 5 or access the data on the
Web through the Feed Grains Database at
www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/feed-grains-database.aspx. 3/ Corn processed
in ethanol plants to produce ethanol and by-products including distillers'
grains corn gluten feed corn gluten meal and corn oil. 4/ Marketing-year
weighted average price received by farmers. * Planted acres reported in the
March 31 2020 "Prospective Plantings." For corn harvested acres projected
based on historical abandonment and use for silage. The yield projection is
based on a weather-adjusted trend assuming normal mid-May planting progress
and summer growing season weather estimated using the 1988-2019 time period
and includes a downward stochastic adjustment to account for the asymmetric
response of yield to July precipitation.
