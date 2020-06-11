Log in
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 06/10
326.25 USc   -0.38%
12:17pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Jun 11
DJ
12:17pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Jun 11
DJ
06/10GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
News 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Jun 11

06/11/2020 | 12:17pm EDT
                      U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use 1/ 
============================================================================ 
Item                               2019/2020                 2020/2021 
                                prev       Jun 11         prev       Jun 11 
============================================================================ 
FEED GRAINS                             Million acres 
Area 
Planted                        100.5        100.5      108.7 *      108.7 * 
Harvested                       89.1         89.0       98.3 *       98.3 * 
Yield per harvested                     Metric tons 
acre                            4.04         4.03         4.28         4.28 
                                       Million metric tons 
Beginning stocks                60.5         60.5         56.6         56.6 
Production                     360.2        359.0        420.2        420.2 
Imports                          2.9          2.9          2.4          2.4 
Supply, total                  423.5        422.4        479.3        479.3 
Feed and residual              149.2        149.2        158.1        158.1 
Food, seed & industrial        167.3        166.1        173.2        173.2 
Domestic, total                316.6        315.2        331.2        331.2 
Exports                         50.3         50.6         60.3         60.3 
Use, total                     366.9        365.8        391.6        391.6 
Ending stocks, total            56.6         56.6         87.7         87.7 
 
CORN 
Area                                    Million acres 
Planted                         89.7         89.7       97.0 *       97.0 * 
Harvested                       81.4         81.3       89.6 *       89.6 * 
Yield per harvested                       Bushels 
acre                           167.8        167.4      178.5 *      178.5 * 
                                      Million bushels 
Beginning stocks               2,221        2,221        2,098        2,103 
Production                    13,663       13,617       15,995       15,995 
Imports                           45           45           25           25 
Supply, total                 15,928       15,883       18,118       18,123 
Feed and residual              5,700        5,700        6,050        6,050 
Food, seed & industrial 2/     6,355        6,305        6,600        6,600 
Ethanol for fuel 3/            4,950        4,900        5,200        5,200 
Domestic, total               12,055       12,005       12,650       12,650 
Exports                        1,775        1,775        2,150        2,150 
Use, total                    13,830       13,780       14,800       14,800 
Ending stocks, total           2,098        2,103        3,318        3,323 
Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 4/         3.60         3.60         3.20         3.20 
============================================================================ 
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding.  1/ Marketing year beginning 
September 1 for corn and sorghum; June 1 for barley and oats.  2/ For a 
breakout of FSI corn uses  see Feed Outlook table 5 or access the data on the 
Web through the Feed Grains Database at 
www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/feed-grains-database.aspx.  3/ Corn processed 
in ethanol plants to produce ethanol and by-products including distillers' 
grains  corn gluten feed  corn gluten meal  and corn oil.  4/ Marketing-year 
weighted average price received by farmers.  * Planted acres reported in the 
March 31  2020  "Prospective Plantings."  For corn  harvested acres projected 
based on historical abandonment and use for silage.  The yield projection is 
based on a weather-adjusted trend assuming normal mid-May planting progress 
and summer growing season weather  estimated using the 1988-2019 time period 
and includes a downward stochastic adjustment to account for the asymmetric 
response of yield to July precipitation. 
 
 
Write to Rose Ridinger at csstat@dowjones.com

