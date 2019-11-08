USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Nov 8

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use 1/ ============================================================================ Item 2018/2019 2019/2020 prev Nov 8 prev Nov 8 ============================================================================ FEED GRAINS Million acres Area Planted 100.1 100.1 100.7 100.7 Harvested 89.6 89.6 89.6 89.5 Yield per harvested Metric tons acre 4.24 4.24 4.06 4.03 Million metric tons Beginning stocks 57.9 57.9 57.8 57.8 Production 379.7 379.7 363.4 360.6 Imports 2.3 2.3 3.1 3.1 Supply, total 440.0 440.0 424.3 421.4 Feed and residual 147.6 147.6 140.3 139.7 Food, seed & industrial 179.7 179.7 180.1 179.5 Domestic, total 327.3 327.3 320.4 319.1 Exports 54.9 54.9 50.9 49.9 Use, total 382.2 382.2 371.3 369.0 Ending stocks, total 57.8 57.8 53.0 52.4 CORN Area Million acres Planted 89.1 89.1 89.9 89.9 Harvested 81.7 81.7 81.8 81.8 Yield per harvested Bushels acre 176.4 176.4 168.4 167.0 Million bushels Beginning stocks 2,140 2,140 2,114 2,114 Production 14,420 14,420 13,779 13,661 Imports 28 28 50 50 Supply, total 16,588 16,588 15,944 15,825 Feed and residual 5,618 5,618 5,300 5,275 Food, seed & industrial 2/ 6,791 6,791 6,815 6,790 Ethanol for fuel 3/ 5,376 5,376 5,400 5,375 Domestic, total 12,409 12,409 12,115 12,065 Exports 2,065 2,065 1,900 1,850 Use, total 14,474 14,474 14,015 13,915 Ending stocks, total 2,114 2,114 1,929 1,910 Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 4/ 3.61 3.61 3.80 3.85 ============================================================================ Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for corn and sorghum; June 1 for barley and oats. 2/ For a breakout of FSI corn uses see Feed Outlook table 5 or access the data on the Web through the Feed Grains Database at www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/feed-grains-database.aspx. 3/ Corn processed in ethanol plants to produce ethanol and by-products including distillers' grains corn gluten feed corn gluten meal and corn oil. 4/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers. Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com