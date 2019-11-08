USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Nov 8

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use 1/
============================================================================
Item 2018/2019 2019/2020
prev Nov 8 prev Nov 8
============================================================================
FEED GRAINS Million acres
Area
Planted 100.1 100.1 100.7 100.7
Harvested 89.6 89.6 89.6 89.5
Yield per harvested Metric tons
acre 4.24 4.24 4.06 4.03
Million metric tons
Beginning stocks 57.9 57.9 57.8 57.8
Production 379.7 379.7 363.4 360.6
Imports 2.3 2.3 3.1 3.1
Supply, total 440.0 440.0 424.3 421.4
Feed and residual 147.6 147.6 140.3 139.7
Food, seed & industrial 179.7 179.7 180.1 179.5
Domestic, total 327.3 327.3 320.4 319.1
Exports 54.9 54.9 50.9 49.9
Use, total 382.2 382.2 371.3 369.0
Ending stocks, total 57.8 57.8 53.0 52.4
CORN
Area Million acres
Planted 89.1 89.1 89.9 89.9
Harvested 81.7 81.7 81.8 81.8
Yield per harvested Bushels
acre 176.4 176.4 168.4 167.0
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 2,140 2,140 2,114 2,114
Production 14,420 14,420 13,779 13,661
Imports 28 28 50 50
Supply, total 16,588 16,588 15,944 15,825
Feed and residual 5,618 5,618 5,300 5,275
Food, seed & industrial 2/ 6,791 6,791 6,815 6,790
Ethanol for fuel 3/ 5,376 5,376 5,400 5,375
Domestic, total 12,409 12,409 12,115 12,065
Exports 2,065 2,065 1,900 1,850
Use, total 14,474 14,474 14,015 13,915
Ending stocks, total 2,114 2,114 1,929 1,910
Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 4/ 3.61 3.61 3.80 3.85
============================================================================
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning
September 1 for corn and sorghum; June 1 for barley and oats. 2/ For a
breakout of FSI corn uses see Feed Outlook table 5 or access the data on the
Web through the Feed Grains Database at
www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/feed-grains-database.aspx. 3/ Corn processed
in ethanol plants to produce ethanol and by-products including distillers'
grains corn gluten feed corn gluten meal and corn oil. 4/ Marketing-year
weighted average price received by farmers.
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com