Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 11/07
375.25 USc   -0.92%
12:24pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Nov 8
DJ
12:24pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Nov 8
DJ
12:22pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Corn-Nov 8
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Nov 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 12:24pm EST
                      U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use 1/ 
============================================================================ 
Item                               2018/2019                 2019/2020 
                                prev       Nov 8         prev       Nov 8 
============================================================================ 
FEED GRAINS                             Million acres 
Area 
Planted                        100.1        100.1        100.7        100.7 
Harvested                       89.6         89.6         89.6         89.5 
Yield per harvested                     Metric tons 
acre                            4.24         4.24         4.06         4.03 
                                       Million metric tons 
Beginning stocks                57.9         57.9         57.8         57.8 
Production                     379.7        379.7        363.4        360.6 
Imports                          2.3          2.3          3.1          3.1 
Supply, total                  440.0        440.0        424.3        421.4 
Feed and residual              147.6        147.6        140.3        139.7 
Food, seed & industrial        179.7        179.7        180.1        179.5 
Domestic, total                327.3        327.3        320.4        319.1 
Exports                         54.9         54.9         50.9         49.9 
Use, total                     382.2        382.2        371.3        369.0 
Ending stocks, total            57.8         57.8         53.0         52.4 
 
CORN 
Area                                    Million acres 
Planted                         89.1         89.1         89.9         89.9 
Harvested                       81.7         81.7         81.8         81.8 
Yield per harvested                       Bushels 
acre                           176.4        176.4        168.4        167.0 
                                      Million bushels 
Beginning stocks               2,140        2,140        2,114        2,114 
Production                    14,420       14,420       13,779       13,661 
Imports                           28           28           50           50 
Supply, total                 16,588       16,588       15,944       15,825 
Feed and residual              5,618        5,618        5,300        5,275 
Food, seed & industrial 2/     6,791        6,791        6,815        6,790 
Ethanol for fuel 3/            5,376        5,376        5,400        5,375 
Domestic, total               12,409       12,409       12,115       12,065 
Exports                        2,065        2,065        1,900        1,850 
Use, total                    14,474       14,474       14,015       13,915 
Ending stocks, total           2,114        2,114        1,929        1,910 
Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 4/         3.61         3.61         3.80         3.85 
============================================================================ 
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding.  1/ Marketing year beginning 
September 1 for corn and sorghum; June 1 for barley and oats.  2/ For a 
breakout of FSI corn uses  see Feed Outlook table 5 or access the data on the 
Web through the Feed Grains Database at 
www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/feed-grains-database.aspx.  3/ Corn processed 
in ethanol plants to produce ethanol and by-products including distillers' 
grains  corn gluten feed  corn gluten meal  and corn oil.  4/ Marketing-year 
weighted average price received by farmers. 
 
 
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.33% 1.405 End-of-day quote.14.79%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.92% 375.25 End-of-day quote.1.80%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.11% 62.44 Delayed Quote.14.77%
OATS FUTURES (O) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.57% 305.25 End-of-day quote.9.26%
VILMORIN & CIE -1.39% 49.8 Real-time Quote.-1.88%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.82% 512.5 End-of-day quote.2.38%
WTI 0.56% 57.25 Delayed Quote.24.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FL
12:24pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Nov 8
DJ
12:24pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Nov 8
DJ
12:22pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Corn-Nov 8
DJ
11/07GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/07Soybeans Gain on Tariff Hopes
DJ
11/07World food prices rise for first time in five months - U.N. FAO
RE
11/07World food prices rise for first time in five months - U.N. FAO
RE
11/06GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/06Wheat Climbs on Expectations of Global Supply Squeeze
DJ
11/06North American Rail Traffic Fell 8% in Week Ended Nov. 2
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group