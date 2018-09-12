Log in
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/11
354.75 USc   -0.21%
USDA Crop Production : U.S. Corn-Sep 12

09/12/2018 | 06:19pm CEST
         Corn for Grain:  Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State 
          and United States,2017 and Forecasted September 1, 2018 
=============================================================================== 
         Area Harvested           Yield                    Production 
State ========================================================================= 
       2017     2018    2017    Aug 1   2018    2017       Aug 1        2018 
=============================================================================== 
     ==-1,000 Acres==-     ==-Bushels==-             ==-1,000 Bushels==- 
AL      235      235   167.0  170.0  173.0      39,245      39,950      40,655 
AR      595      640   183.0  182.0  182.0     108,885     116,480     116,480 
CA       80       75   167.0  182.0  175.0      13,360      13,650      13,125 
CO    1,300    1,340   143.0  133.0  130.0     185,900     178,220     174,200 
DE      171      140   189.0  186.0  175.0      32,319      26,040      24,500 
GA      245      305   176.0  173.0  170.0      43,120      52,765      51,850 
ID      115      125   203.0  190.0  195.0      23,345      23,750      24,375 
IL   10,950   10,850   201.0  207.0  214.0   2,200,950   2,245,950   2,321,900 
IN    5,190    4,920   180.0  186.0  192.0     934,200     915,120     944,640 
IA   12,900   12,850   202.0  202.0  206.0   2,605,800   2,595,700   2,647,100 
KS    5,200    5,100   132.0  129.0  131.0     686,400     657,900     668,100 
 
KY    1,220    1,210   178.0  175.0  177.0     217,160     211,750     214,170 
LA      490      420   184.0  174.0  170.0      90,160      73,080      71,400 
MD      420      410   172.0  168.0  175.0      72,240      68,880      71,750 
MI    1,890    1,850   159.0  158.0  165.0     300,510     292,300     305,250 
MN    7,630    7,400   194.0  191.0  191.0   1,480,220   1,413,400   1,413,400 
MS      500      470   189.0  185.0  185.0      94,500      86,950      86,950 
MO    3,250    3,250   170.0  131.0  138.0     552,500     425,750     448,500 
NE    9,300    9,350   181.0  196.0  198.0   1,683,300   1,832,600   1,851,300 
NY      485      630   161.0  158.0  163.0      78,085      99,540     102,690 
 
NC      840      870   142.0  120.0  122.0     119,280     104,400     106,140 
ND    3,230    3,100   139.0  148.0  142.0     448,970     458,800     440,200 
OH    3,130    3,310   177.0  180.0  188.0     554,010     595,800     622,280 
OK      305      270   126.0  120.0  125.0      38,430      32,400      33,750 
PA      920      920   161.0  154.0  160.0     148,120     141,680     147,200 
SC      325      310   136.0  127.0  124.0      44,200      39,370      38,440 
SD    5,080    4,850   145.0  170.0  173.0     736,600     824,500     839,050 
TN      710      730   171.0  174.0  174.0     121,410     127,020     127,020 
TX    2,240    2,000   140.0  115.0  105.0     313,600     230,000     210,000 
VA      340      330   140.0  148.0  148.0      47,600      48,840      48,840 
WA       80       80   225.0  210.0  225.0      18,000      16,800      18,000 
WI    2,930    3,000   174.0  177.0  179.0     509,820     531,000     537,000 
 
Other   407      430   151.9  153.7  154.5      61,828      66,100      66,435 
 Sts 
U.S. 82,703   81,770   176.6  178.4  181.3  14,604,067  14,586,485  14,826,690 
============================================================================== 
 
1/ Other States include Arizona, Florida, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, 
   Oregon, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Individual State level estimates 
   will be published in the Crop Production 2018 Summary.

Latest news on CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (E
06:20pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Sep 12
DJ
06:19pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Corn-Sep 12
DJ
06:18pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Sep 12
DJ
09/11GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/11Commodities Traders Fear Lasting Harm From Hurricane Florence
DJ
09/11USDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Condition/Progress-Sep 11
DJ
09/10GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/10Wheat Futures Rebound Ahead Of USDA Report
DJ
09/10SUBSCRIBERS : US Progress & Condition Reports Delayed to Tuesday
DJ
09/07GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
