USDA Crop Production : U.S. Corn-Sep 12

Corn for Grain: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State and United States,2017 and Forecasted September 1, 2018 =============================================================================== Area Harvested Yield Production State ========================================================================= 2017 2018 2017 Aug 1 2018 2017 Aug 1 2018 =============================================================================== ==-1,000 Acres==- ==-Bushels==- ==-1,000 Bushels==- AL 235 235 167.0 170.0 173.0 39,245 39,950 40,655 AR 595 640 183.0 182.0 182.0 108,885 116,480 116,480 CA 80 75 167.0 182.0 175.0 13,360 13,650 13,125 CO 1,300 1,340 143.0 133.0 130.0 185,900 178,220 174,200 DE 171 140 189.0 186.0 175.0 32,319 26,040 24,500 GA 245 305 176.0 173.0 170.0 43,120 52,765 51,850 ID 115 125 203.0 190.0 195.0 23,345 23,750 24,375 IL 10,950 10,850 201.0 207.0 214.0 2,200,950 2,245,950 2,321,900 IN 5,190 4,920 180.0 186.0 192.0 934,200 915,120 944,640 IA 12,900 12,850 202.0 202.0 206.0 2,605,800 2,595,700 2,647,100 KS 5,200 5,100 132.0 129.0 131.0 686,400 657,900 668,100 KY 1,220 1,210 178.0 175.0 177.0 217,160 211,750 214,170 LA 490 420 184.0 174.0 170.0 90,160 73,080 71,400 MD 420 410 172.0 168.0 175.0 72,240 68,880 71,750 MI 1,890 1,850 159.0 158.0 165.0 300,510 292,300 305,250 MN 7,630 7,400 194.0 191.0 191.0 1,480,220 1,413,400 1,413,400 MS 500 470 189.0 185.0 185.0 94,500 86,950 86,950 MO 3,250 3,250 170.0 131.0 138.0 552,500 425,750 448,500 NE 9,300 9,350 181.0 196.0 198.0 1,683,300 1,832,600 1,851,300 NY 485 630 161.0 158.0 163.0 78,085 99,540 102,690 NC 840 870 142.0 120.0 122.0 119,280 104,400 106,140 ND 3,230 3,100 139.0 148.0 142.0 448,970 458,800 440,200 OH 3,130 3,310 177.0 180.0 188.0 554,010 595,800 622,280 OK 305 270 126.0 120.0 125.0 38,430 32,400 33,750 PA 920 920 161.0 154.0 160.0 148,120 141,680 147,200 SC 325 310 136.0 127.0 124.0 44,200 39,370 38,440 SD 5,080 4,850 145.0 170.0 173.0 736,600 824,500 839,050 TN 710 730 171.0 174.0 174.0 121,410 127,020 127,020 TX 2,240 2,000 140.0 115.0 105.0 313,600 230,000 210,000 VA 340 330 140.0 148.0 148.0 47,600 48,840 48,840 WA 80 80 225.0 210.0 225.0 18,000 16,800 18,000 WI 2,930 3,000 174.0 177.0 179.0 509,820 531,000 537,000 Other 407 430 151.9 153.7 154.5 61,828 66,100 66,435 Sts U.S. 82,703 81,770 176.6 178.4 181.3 14,604,067 14,586,485 14,826,690 ============================================================================== 1/ Other States include Arizona, Florida, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Individual State level estimates will be published in the Crop Production 2018 Summary.