USDA Crop Progress : U.S. Corn Condition/Progress-Apr 8

For the week ended Apr 7, in percent. * denotes revision. NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not the number of states. NO CORN CONDITION REPORTED TODAY. PROGRESS: --Planted-- 04/07 03/31 2018 Avg Colo 0 NA 0 0 Ill 0 NA 0 0 Ind 0 NA 0 0 Iowa 0 NA 0 0 Kans 2 NA 2 6 Ky 2 NA 0 1 Mich 0 NA 0 0 Minn 0 NA 0 0 Mo 2 NA 1 5 Nebr 0 NA 0 0 NC 5 NA 11 9 ND 0 NA 0 0 Ohio 0 NA 0 0 Pa 0 NA 0 0 SD 0 NA 0 0 Tenn 8 NA 2 5 Tex 53 NA 58 51 Wis 0 NA 0 0 18-state avg 2 NA 2 2 Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com