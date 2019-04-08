Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 04/05
362 USc   -0.89%
04:42pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : U.S. Corn Condition/Progress-Apr 8
DJ
03:41pTraders Tentative Ahead of WASDE
DJ
04/06Preview -- Barron's
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

USDA Crop Progress : U.S. Corn Condition/Progress-Apr 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 04:42pm EDT
    For the week ended Apr 7, in percent.  * denotes revision. 
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not 
the number of states. 
NO CORN CONDITION REPORTED TODAY. 
 
PROGRESS: 
 
              --Planted-- 
         04/07 03/31  2018   Avg 
Colo         0   NA      0     0 
Ill          0   NA      0     0 
Ind          0   NA      0     0 
Iowa         0   NA      0     0 
Kans         2   NA      2     6 
Ky           2   NA      0     1 
Mich         0   NA      0     0 
Minn         0   NA      0     0 
Mo           2   NA      1     5 
Nebr         0   NA      0     0 
NC           5   NA     11     9 
ND           0   NA      0     0 
Ohio         0   NA      0     0 
Pa           0   NA      0     0 
SD           0   NA      0     0 
Tenn         8   NA      2     5 
Tex         53   NA     58    51 
Wis          0   NA      0     0 
18-state 
avg          2   NA      2     2 
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.89% 362 End-of-day quote.-3.33%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.64% 467.75 End-of-day quote.-7.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (E
04:42pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : U.S. Corn Condition/Progress-Apr 8
DJ
03:41pTraders Tentative Ahead of WASDE
DJ
04/06Preview -- Barron's
DJ
04/05GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04/05Grain Prices Fall on Lack of Progress in U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
04/04GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04/04Soybeans Ride Potential U.S.-China Trade Deal Higher
DJ
04/03GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04/03Wet Weather Drives Bounce in Wheat Futures
DJ
04/03U.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates for March 28
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About