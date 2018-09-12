Log in
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/11
354.75 USc   -0.21%
06:20pUSDA SUPPLY/DEM : U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Sep 12
DJ
06:19pUSDA CROP PRODU : U.S. Corn-Sep 12
DJ
06:18pUSDA SUPPLY/DEM : U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Sep 12
DJ
News 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Sep 12

09/12/2018 | 06:18pm CEST
                      U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use 
============================================================================ 
Item                               2017/2018                 2018/2019 
                                prev       Sep 12         prev       Sep 12 
============================================================================ 
FEED GRAINS                             Million acres 
Area 
Planted                        100.9        100.9        100.6        100.6 
Harvested                       90.5         90.5         90.1         90.1 
Yield per harvested                     Metric tons 
acre                            4.24         4.24         4.27         4.33 
                                       Million metric tons 
Beginning stocks                62.1         62.1         55.3         54.8 
Production                     384.0        384.0        384.4        390.5 
Imports                          2.8          2.8          3.3          3.2 
Supply, total                  449.0        449.0        443.0        448.5 
Feed and residual              141.8        141.8        144.1        145.3 
Food, seed & industrial        185.4        185.4        188.2        188.8 
Domestic, total                327.2        327.2        332.3        334.1 
Exports                         66.4         67.0         64.3         65.5 
Use, total                     393.7        394.2        396.6        399.6 
Ending stocks, total            55.3         54.8         46.5         48.9 
 
CORN 
Area                                    Million acres 
Planted                         90.2         90.2         89.1         89.1 
Harvested                       82.7         82.7         81.8         81.8 
Yield per harvested                       Bushels 
acre                           176.6        176.6        178.4        181.3 
                                      Million bushels 
Beginning stocks               2,293        2,293        2,027        2,002 
Production                    14,604       14,604       14,586       14,827 
Imports                           40           40           50           50 
Supply, total                 16,937       16,937       16,664       16,879 
Feed and residual              5,450        5,450        5,525        5,575 
Food, seed & industrial        7,060        7,060        7,105        7,130 
Ethanol for fuel               5,600        5,600        5,625        5,650 
Domestic, total               12,510       12,510       12,630       12,705 
Exports                        2,400        2,425        2,350        2,400 
Use, total                    14,910       14,935       14,980       15,105 
Ending stocks, total           2,027        2,002        1,684        1,774 
Avg. farm prc ($/bu)     3.35 - 3.45         3.40  3.10 - 4.10  3.00 - 4.00 
============================================================================

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.21% 354.75 End-of-day quote.1.35%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.03% 493.75 End-of-day quote.18.03%
