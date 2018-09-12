USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Sep 12

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use ============================================================================ Item 2017/2018 2018/2019 prev Sep 12 prev Sep 12 ============================================================================ FEED GRAINS Million acres Area Planted 100.9 100.9 100.6 100.6 Harvested 90.5 90.5 90.1 90.1 Yield per harvested Metric tons acre 4.24 4.24 4.27 4.33 Million metric tons Beginning stocks 62.1 62.1 55.3 54.8 Production 384.0 384.0 384.4 390.5 Imports 2.8 2.8 3.3 3.2 Supply, total 449.0 449.0 443.0 448.5 Feed and residual 141.8 141.8 144.1 145.3 Food, seed & industrial 185.4 185.4 188.2 188.8 Domestic, total 327.2 327.2 332.3 334.1 Exports 66.4 67.0 64.3 65.5 Use, total 393.7 394.2 396.6 399.6 Ending stocks, total 55.3 54.8 46.5 48.9 CORN Area Million acres Planted 90.2 90.2 89.1 89.1 Harvested 82.7 82.7 81.8 81.8 Yield per harvested Bushels acre 176.6 176.6 178.4 181.3 Million bushels Beginning stocks 2,293 2,293 2,027 2,002 Production 14,604 14,604 14,586 14,827 Imports 40 40 50 50 Supply, total 16,937 16,937 16,664 16,879 Feed and residual 5,450 5,450 5,525 5,575 Food, seed & industrial 7,060 7,060 7,105 7,130 Ethanol for fuel 5,600 5,600 5,625 5,650 Domestic, total 12,510 12,510 12,630 12,705 Exports 2,400 2,425 2,350 2,400 Use, total 14,910 14,935 14,980 15,105 Ending stocks, total 2,027 2,002 1,684 1,774 Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 3.35 - 3.45 3.40 3.10 - 4.10 3.00 - 4.00 ============================================================================