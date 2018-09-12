USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Sep 12

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use
Item 2017/2018 2018/2019
prev Sep 12 prev Sep 12
FEED GRAINS Million acres
Area
Planted 100.9 100.9 100.6 100.6
Harvested 90.5 90.5 90.1 90.1
Yield per harvested Metric tons
acre 4.24 4.24 4.27 4.33
Million metric tons
Beginning stocks 62.1 62.1 55.3 54.8
Production 384.0 384.0 384.4 390.5
Imports 2.8 2.8 3.3 3.2
Supply, total 449.0 449.0 443.0 448.5
Feed and residual 141.8 141.8 144.1 145.3
Food, seed & industrial 185.4 185.4 188.2 188.8
Domestic, total 327.2 327.2 332.3 334.1
Exports 66.4 67.0 64.3 65.5
Use, total 393.7 394.2 396.6 399.6
Ending stocks, total 55.3 54.8 46.5 48.9
CORN
Area Million acres
Planted 90.2 90.2 89.1 89.1
Harvested 82.7 82.7 81.8 81.8
Yield per harvested Bushels
acre 176.6 176.6 178.4 181.3
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 2,293 2,293 2,027 2,002
Production 14,604 14,604 14,586 14,827
Imports 40 40 50 50
Supply, total 16,937 16,937 16,664 16,879
Feed and residual 5,450 5,450 5,525 5,575
Food, seed & industrial 7,060 7,060 7,105 7,130
Ethanol for fuel 5,600 5,600 5,625 5,650
Domestic, total 12,510 12,510 12,630 12,705
Exports 2,400 2,425 2,350 2,400
Use, total 14,910 14,935 14,980 15,105
Ending stocks, total 2,027 2,002 1,684 1,774
Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 3.35 - 3.45 3.40 3.10 - 4.10 3.00 - 4.00
