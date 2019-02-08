USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Feb 8

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use 1/ ===================================================================== Item 2017/18 2018/19 prev Feb 8 prev Feb 8 ===================================================================== FEED GRAINS Million acres Area Planted 106.6 100.9 100.2 100.1 Harvested 96.5 90.5 89.7 89.6 Yield per harvested Metric tons acre 4.17 4.24 4.29 4.24 Million metric tons Beginning stocks 48.1 62.1 57.9 57.9 Production 402.3 384.1 384.9 379.7 Imports 3.3 2.7 3.0 2.9 Supply, total 453.6 449.0 445.8 440.5 Feed and residual 144.6 138.5 145.2 141.2 Food, seed industrial 182.4 185.3 187.2 186.1 Domestic, total 327.0 323.8 332.3 327.3 Exports 64.5 67.3 64.9 64.9 Use, total 391.5 391.1 397.3 392.2 Ending stocks, total 62.1 57.9 48.5 48.3 CORN Area Million acres Planted 94.0 90.2 89.1 89.1 Harvested 86.7 82.7 81.8 81.7 Yield per harvested Bushels acre 174.6 176.6 178.9 176.4 Million bushels Beginning stocks 1,737 2,293 2,140 2,140 Production 15,148 14,609 14,626 14,420 Imports 57 36 45 40 Supply, total 16,942 16,939 16,811 16,600 Feed and residual 5,470 5,304 5,500 5,375 Food,seed industrial 2/ 6,885 7,056 7,080 7,040 Ethanol for fuel 3/ 5,432 5,605 5,600 5,575 Domestic, total 12,355 12,360 12,580 12,415 Exports 2,294 2,438 2,450 2,450 Use, total 14,649 14,799 15,030 14,865 Ending stocks, total 2,293 2,140 1,781 1,735 Avg. farm prc($/bu) 4/ 3.36 3.36 3.25 - 3.95 3.35 - 3.85 ===================================================================== Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for corn and sorghum; June 1 for barley and oats. 2/ For a breakout of FSI corn uses see Feed Outlook table 5 or access the data on the Web through the Feed Grains Database at www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/feed-grains-database.aspx. 3/ Corn processed in ethanol plants to produce ethanol and by-products including distillers' grains corn gluten feed corn gluten meal and corn oil. 4/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers. Write to Rose Ridinger at csstat@dowjones.com