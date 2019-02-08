Log in
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 02/07
376.5 USc   -0.92%
USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Feb 8
DJ
02/07GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Feb 8

02/08/2019 | 12:22pm EST
                      U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use 1/ 
===================================================================== 
Item                          2017/18                   2018/19 
                           prev     Feb 8         prev        Feb 8 
===================================================================== 
FEED GRAINS                             Million acres 
Area 
Planted                   106.6     100.9         100.2         100.1 
Harvested                  96.5      90.5          89.7          89.6 
Yield per harvested                     Metric tons 
acre                       4.17      4.24          4.29          4.24 
                                       Million metric tons 
Beginning stocks           48.1      62.1          57.9          57.9 
Production                402.3     384.1         384.9         379.7 
Imports                     3.3       2.7           3.0           2.9 
Supply, total             453.6     449.0         445.8         440.5 
Feed and residual         144.6     138.5         145.2         141.2 
Food, seed industrial     182.4     185.3         187.2         186.1 
Domestic, total           327.0     323.8         332.3         327.3 
Exports                    64.5      67.3          64.9          64.9 
Use, total                391.5     391.1         397.3         392.2 
Ending stocks, total       62.1      57.9          48.5          48.3 
 
CORN 
Area                                    Million acres 
Planted                    94.0      90.2          89.1          89.1 
Harvested                  86.7      82.7          81.8          81.7 
Yield per harvested                       Bushels 
acre                      174.6     176.6         178.9         176.4 
                                      Million bushels 
Beginning stocks          1,737     2,293         2,140         2,140 
Production               15,148    14,609        14,626        14,420 
Imports                      57        36            45            40 
Supply, total            16,942    16,939        16,811        16,600 
Feed and residual         5,470     5,304         5,500         5,375 
Food,seed industrial 2/   6,885     7,056         7,080         7,040 
Ethanol for fuel 3/       5,432     5,605         5,600         5,575 
Domestic, total          12,355    12,360        12,580        12,415 
Exports                   2,294     2,438         2,450         2,450 
Use, total               14,649    14,799        15,030        14,865 
Ending stocks, total      2,293     2,140         1,781         1,735 
Avg. farm prc($/bu) 4/     3.36      3.36   3.25 - 3.95   3.35 - 3.85 
===================================================================== 
Note:  Totals may not add due to rounding.  1/ Marketing year beginning 
September 1 for corn and sorghum; June 1 for barley and oats.  2/ For a 
breakout of FSI corn uses  see Feed Outlook table 5 or access the data on the 
Web through the Feed Grains Database at 
www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/feed-grains-database.aspx.  3/ Corn processed 
in ethanol plants to produce ethanol and by-products including distillers' 
grains  corn gluten feed  corn gluten meal  and corn oil.  4/ Marketing-year 
weighted average price received by farmers. 
 
 
Write to Rose Ridinger at csstat@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.92% 376.5 End-of-day quote.1.53%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.52% 512.75 End-of-day quote.4.52%
