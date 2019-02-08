USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Feb 8

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use 1/
=====================================================================
Item 2017/18 2018/19
prev Feb 8 prev Feb 8
=====================================================================
FEED GRAINS Million acres
Area
Planted 106.6 100.9 100.2 100.1
Harvested 96.5 90.5 89.7 89.6
Yield per harvested Metric tons
acre 4.17 4.24 4.29 4.24
Million metric tons
Beginning stocks 48.1 62.1 57.9 57.9
Production 402.3 384.1 384.9 379.7
Imports 3.3 2.7 3.0 2.9
Supply, total 453.6 449.0 445.8 440.5
Feed and residual 144.6 138.5 145.2 141.2
Food, seed industrial 182.4 185.3 187.2 186.1
Domestic, total 327.0 323.8 332.3 327.3
Exports 64.5 67.3 64.9 64.9
Use, total 391.5 391.1 397.3 392.2
Ending stocks, total 62.1 57.9 48.5 48.3
CORN
Area Million acres
Planted 94.0 90.2 89.1 89.1
Harvested 86.7 82.7 81.8 81.7
Yield per harvested Bushels
acre 174.6 176.6 178.9 176.4
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 1,737 2,293 2,140 2,140
Production 15,148 14,609 14,626 14,420
Imports 57 36 45 40
Supply, total 16,942 16,939 16,811 16,600
Feed and residual 5,470 5,304 5,500 5,375
Food,seed industrial 2/ 6,885 7,056 7,080 7,040
Ethanol for fuel 3/ 5,432 5,605 5,600 5,575
Domestic, total 12,355 12,360 12,580 12,415
Exports 2,294 2,438 2,450 2,450
Use, total 14,649 14,799 15,030 14,865
Ending stocks, total 2,293 2,140 1,781 1,735
Avg. farm prc($/bu) 4/ 3.36 3.36 3.25 - 3.95 3.35 - 3.85
=====================================================================
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning
September 1 for corn and sorghum; June 1 for barley and oats. 2/ For a
breakout of FSI corn uses see Feed Outlook table 5 or access the data on the
Web through the Feed Grains Database at
www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/feed-grains-database.aspx. 3/ Corn processed
in ethanol plants to produce ethanol and by-products including distillers'
grains corn gluten feed corn gluten meal and corn oil. 4/ Marketing-year
weighted average price received by farmers.
