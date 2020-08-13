Log in
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

(CNR)
Cornerstone Building Brands : Q2 2020 Supplemental Information

08/13/2020 | 04:28am EDT

2Q 2020 Earnings

Presentation -

Supplemental Data

August 12, 2020

Supplemental Information - 2Q 2020 Backlog by Segment

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

-10%

Year-over-Year Percentage Change of

Backlog Dollars

(approximates)

+55%

+40%

+30%

+10%

+5%

-5%

1Q202Q20

The Windows Segment had a backlog of orders of approximately $150 million at the end of the second quarter 2020, representing an ~40% increase in backlog over June 29, 2019.

The Siding Segment had a backlog of orders of approximately $110 million at the end of the second quarter 2020, representing an ~55% increase in backlog over June 29, 2019.

The Commercial Segment had a backlog of orders of approximately $690 million at the end of the second quarter 2020, representing an ~5% increase in backlog over June 29, 2019.

Windows

Siding

Commercial

Source: Cornerstone Building Brands as of July 4, 2020

2

Disclaimer

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 08:27:15 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 490 M - -
Net income 2020 -528 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,24x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 081 M 1 081 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 20 100
Free-Float 35,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,13 $
Last Close Price 8,57 $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target -5,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James S. Metcalf Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey S. Lee Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Albert K. Stolpe Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gary Lynn Forbes Independent Director
Nathan K. Sleeper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.0.71%1 081
OWENS CORNING3.62%7 289
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS42.84%7 279
DARE POWER DEKOR HOME CO.,LTD.48.75%1 642
NICHIHA CORPORATION-10.84%819
ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.-3.48%201
