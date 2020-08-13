Cornerstone Building Brands : Q2 2020 Supplemental Information

The Windows Segment had a backlog of orders of approximately $150 million at the end of the second quarter 2020, representing an ~40% increase in backlog over June 29, 2019.

The Siding Segment had a backlog of orders of approximately $110 million at the end of the second quarter 2020, representing an ~55% increase in backlog over June 29, 2019.

The Commercial Segment had a backlog of orders of approximately $690 million at the end of the second quarter 2020, representing an ~5% increase in backlog over June 29, 2019.