Cornerstone Building Brands : Q2 2020 Supplemental Information
08/13/2020 | 04:28am EDT
2Q 2020 Earnings
Presentation -
Supplemental Data
August 12, 2020
Supplemental Information - 2Q 2020 Backlog by Segment
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
-10%
Year-over-Year Percentage Change of
Backlog Dollars
(approximates)
+55%
+40%
+30%
+10%
+5%
-5%
1Q20
2Q20
The Windows Segment had a backlog of orders of approximately $150 million at the end of the second quarter 2020, representing an ~40% increase in backlog over June 29, 2019.
The Siding Segment had a backlog of orders of approximately $110 million at the end of the second quarter 2020, representing an ~55% increase in backlog over June 29, 2019.
The Commercial Segment had a backlog of orders of approximately $690 million at the end of the second quarter 2020, representing an ~5% increase in backlog over June 29, 2019.
Windows
Siding
Commercial
Source: Cornerstone Building Brands as of July 4, 2020
Disclaimer
Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 08:27:15 UTC
